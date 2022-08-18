Below Deck Down Under alum Magda Ziomek sizzles in skirt with high slit and corset at ‘island dinner’

Magda brought her fashionista style on vaca. Pic credit: @magdaziomek/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under alum Magda Ziomek sizzles in a silver skirt with a high slit and corset for “island dinner” on a recent getaway.

Magda didn’t have the best experience on Below Deck Down Under Season 1. The stew clashed with chief stew Aesha Scott and ignored Captain Jason Chambers’ warning to stop using the Wi-Fi.

Captain Jason fired Magda before the season was over.

There was no Season 1 reunion show, leaving fans guessing how Magda truly felt about the show.

The blonde beauty has been heating up social media all summer long, but she doesn’t post about the Below Deck spin-off at all.

Instead, Magda focuses on what’s going on in her life right now, like her vacation fashion style.

This week Magda took to Instagram to share a snap of her looking fabulous as she headed out to dinner at a restaurant in Ibiza’s countryside.

Magda rocked a long silver tight skirt with a high slit showing off her toned leg. She paired it with a cream-colored corset that highlighted her tanned arms.

A necklace completed the look as it complemented her long blonde locks that cascaded down her shoulders. Magda found a picturesque spot to snap the photo too.

“Late night island dinners at @casamacaibiza,” was the caption on the Instagram post.

Ahead of her dinner snap, Magda shared a quick video of what she called Ibiza in August, featuring some of the most gorgeous views around. She isn’t in the video; rather, she just lets the location speak for itself.

Below Deck Down Under alum Magda Ziomek’s vacation fashion is on point

Ibiza wasn’t the only vacation spot for Magda this summer. She also spent time in Mykonos, another must-visit in the summer.

Magda once again used Instagram to reveal her travel to Greece. In the post, Magda was standing close to the water with the waves crashing in the background.

She opted for a blue dress with a plunging neckline that gathered at one side. Magda’s hair was windblown, which she used for the caption on her post, writing, “The Island of the Winds #polishgirl #mykonosgreece #mykonos #summervibes #summer2022 #🇬🇷.”

There’s no question that former Below Deck Down Under starlet Magda Ziomek knows how to bring it when it comes to fashion. Whether she’s on vacation or working on a modeling gig, Magda always looks fabulous.

Below Deck Down Under airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is also streaming on Peacock.