Below Deck Down Under alum Magda Ziomek rocks black leather pants and bra for New York fashion week walk

Magda was a model in a fashion show. Pic credit: @magdaziomek/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under alum, Magda Ziomek rocked black leather pants and a bra as she walked the runway in a New York Fashion Week show.

Magda didn’t have the best experience on Below Deck Under as a stew. She butted heads with chief stew and Below Deck Mediterranean fan favorite Aesha Scott.

Captain Jason Chambers fired Magda with only a couple of charters left in the season.

However, Magda has been doing just fine since her stint on the Below Deck spin-off.

The blonde beauty has traded in yachting life to focus on her modeling career and travel the world.

Things have been going so well for Magda that she found herself living a dream of being part of New York Fashion Week.

Magda Ziomek rocks black leather pants and bra for a New York fashion show

Taking to her Instagram, Magda stunned as she showed off the outfit she sported for her runway gig.

It was all about leather for Magda, who rocked black leather pants, a black and nude bra, and a leather jacket with various designs, including a zebra print. Magda had leather gloves on her hands and completed the look with white heels.

Several photos made up Magda’s Instagram post, with her posing in various positions in her runway look as well as with a couple of her friends.

“Closing this season’s New York Fashion Week was the fulfillment of another big dream from my endless list 🔥👠🇺🇸 #nyfw #nyfw2022 #catwalk #runway #faahionshow #designer #modelagency #nyc,” was the caption on the post.

One of Magda’s friends captured her runway strut, sharing a few photos of the reality TV beauty to Instagram Stories.

Magda reshared them, which featured her from a couple of of different angles and one with the leather jacket off.

Pic credit: @magdaziomek/Instagram and @darina.pav.lova/Instagram

Below Deck Med alum Magda Ziomek takes on the NYC streets

Magda made good use of her time in New York City by doing a photo shoot with the Big Apple as her background.

Earlier this week, Magda used Instagram to share two photos of her dressed up in a peach flowy outfit and strappy sandals.

She captioned the post, “city jungle where dreams are made of #newyork 🏙🍎🗽.”

It’s not all work and no play for Magda. She was dressed to kill for an island dinner while on vacation.

Magda Ziomek from Below Deck Down Under has been making her dreams come true since her brief reality TV stint. She’s just getting started, too, as her modeling career has been exploding recently.

Below Deck Down Under airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.