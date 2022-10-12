Below Deck Down Under alum Brittini Burton slays in tight orange cut-out dress for NYC night￼

Brittini was on fire for a New York City appearance. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Down Under alum Brittini Burton slayed in a tight orange cut-out dress for a New York City night and a special appearance.

Brittini took time out from her career as a sensual empowerment coach to hang with a Below Deck Med star and dish some Below Deck Down Under dirt.

Although Below Deck Down Under was a Peacock original, the show hit Bravo airwaves this summer, gaining a whole new crop of fans.

Brittini’s one of the many stars who have stopped by Watch What Happens Live to chat with Andy Cohen about the show.

The blonde beauty did that this week, and she put her best fashion foot forward for the appearance.

It was all glam for Brittini, who appeared on WWHL with Below Deck Mediterranean starlet Courtney Veale.

Earlier today, Brittini took to Instagram to gush over her experience on WWHL and show off her stunning dress. The video kicks off with Brittini and Courtney on the red carpet ahead of their trip to the clubhouse.

Brittini rocked a tight orange cut-out dress that had thin straps giving off a halter style. The long dress had a super high slit showing off her toned leg, as well as tiny cut-outs on each side. A diamond cut-out in the middle of the dress featured her taut tummy leading to the tiny pieces of orange fabric covering her chest.

The video then flipped to Brittini getting ready for her Watch What Happens Live debut before featuring Britinni with some friends and getting a makeup touch-up on the set.

“Thank you @bravowwhl for having me! The Clubhouse lived up to its name. The best part was that I got to share this experience with my closest friends 🪩” was the caption on her post.

Below Deck Down Under alum Brittini Burton plays Shag Roulette

Brittini got the chance to play one of Andy Cohen’s favorite games on WWHL. She and Courtney played Shag Roulette, where three faces from the Below Deck franchise popped up with the ladies having to declare who they would shag, marry, and kill.

For her first round, Brittini was given all Below Deck Med alums David Pascoe, João Franco, and Bobby Giancola. Brittini opted to shag João, marry Bobby, and kill David.

Next up were chef Ryan McKeown, chef Adam Glick, and chef Dobson. Brittini chose to shag Adam, marry Kevin, and of course, kill Ryan.

Last but least, she had to choose between Sean Meagher, Captain Sandy Yawn, and Kerry Titheradge. Brittini decided to marry Captain Sandy, shag Captain Kerry, and kill Captain Sean.

Brittini Burton from Below Deck Down Under had a great time in New York City, and her fashion style was surely on point for WWHL.

Below Deck Down Under airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.