Below Deck Down Under: Aesha Scott shows off her sexy side in Wanderlust Swim

Aesha’s showing off a side of her Below Deck fans don’t often see. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott shows off her sexy side in two stunning swimsuits from Wanderlust Swim.

The chief stew has been making waves on the newest Below Deck spin-off. Aesha has earned praise from Below Deck Down Under fans as she deals with chef Ryan McKeown and his attitude.

Ahead of the premiere of Below Deck Down Under on Peacock, Aesha posed topless. It wasn’t for the yachting show but rather to switch up her social media from all her adventure posts.

The brunette beauty has certainly done that with a couple of new photos that show off her killer bod.

Aesha Scott shows off her sexy side in Wanderlust Swim

In two different Instagram Stories, Aesha showed off her two new swimsuits from Wanderlust Swim. Aesha stood in front of the mirror to take a couple of selfies showing off her sexy side.

The chief stew’s wearing a teeny tiny rust-colored bikini with her hand on one hip in one photo.

“Love this!!! Love how thin the straps are! This is the “Belle top” and “Kendall bottom” in Splice!,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Another picture features Aesha wearing a stunning olive green one-piece swimsuit with her hand on her hip.

“LOVE THIS ONE PIECE!!! Thank you so much @ wanderlust_swim,” Aesha stated.

Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

According to the website Wanderlust Swim “Our thoughtful yet simple silhouettes add a provocative edge to the every day, designing each collection to complement the charm of the ocean.” The clothing brand’s designed for women of all shapes and sizes.

Aesha isn’t featured in any of the Wanderlust Swim Instagram page pictures. However, she’s clearly a fan of the brand.

Below Deck Med alum Aesha soaks up the sun

Along with showing off her swimsuit style, Aesha also loves to show her Instagram followers her love of soaking up the sun.

One recent Instagram post showed Aesha on the beach in a gorgeous red bikini as she enjoyed the last few days of summer in New Zealand.

Aesha and her boyfriend Scott moved from Colorado to their home country of New Zealand earlier this year. The chief stew showed her excitement for the move with a couple of hot photos in a green bikini on the beach.

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.