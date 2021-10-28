Below Deck: Captain Sean Meagher reveals Season 9 crew members who made best and worst first impression

Captain Sean didn’t have a chance to bond with the Season 9 crew too much but the group did leave an impression on him. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck’s Captain Sean Meagher has revealed which Season 9 crew members made the best and worst first impressions on him.

Captain Sean made quite an impression on Below Deck fans after the Season 9 premiere. The temporary replacement for Captain Lee Rosbach also made his mark with the My Seanna crew.

Eddie Lucas and Rachel Hargrove weighed in on kicking off Season 9 with Captain Sean instead of Captain Lee. Now Captain Sean is sharing his thoughts on them and other crew members he briefly worked with this season.

Who made the best and worst impression on Captain Sean on Below Deck Season 9?

Captain Sean made his first appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen following the Below Deck Season 9 premiere. Bravo superfan Jerry O’Connell was also a guest and had nothing but good things to say about the captain.

A virtual fan asked Captain Sean who made the best and worst impression on him during his stint on Below Deck. The answer is a little bit surprising, but it’s a good one.

“I gotta admit that Eddie made a great first impression. I think that Jessica probably made the worst first impression. Cause she spelled Alaska wrong on her resume,” the captain answered with a giggle.

Andy wanted to know how one spelled Alaska wrong, to which Captain Sean replied, “She spelled it ‘Alsaka.'”

Captain Sean reveals how he would have handled some of Captain Lee’s Below Deck situations

On WWHL, Andy played a game with Captain Sean to get his thoughts on how he would have handled some of Captain Lee’s most infamous Below Deck situations.

First up was the Season 8 drunk Delores debacle that ended with Captain Lee kicking her off the charter. Captain Sean said he would have “absolutely” done the same thing.

Andy also brought up the mustard gas situation involving Elizabeth Frankini wanting to know if Captain Sean would have fired her.

“Awe, no. I have done that before myself,” the captain replied.

Captain Sean also agreed with Captain Lee giving chef Rachel a second chance during Season 8. Then Andy brought up former chief stew Kate Chastain purposely embarrassing chef Kevin Dobson in front of guests because he was a d**k to her.

“That’s a tough one. It all depends on how big of a d**k he as to her,” Captain Sean said regarding how he would have handled the situation.

When it comes to how Captain Lee dealt with chef Rachel saying “f**k off” and “eat my cooter,” Captain sean had a pretty interesting response.

“That would depend. If we were by ourselves, sure if it was in a romantic mood,” the captain said, laughing. “But in front of the crew, definitely the ax would get swung.

Whether you like him on Below Deck or not, one thing is for sure. Captain Sean Meagher is a really funny man. The captain had great responses revealing which Below Deck Season 9 crew members gave him the best and worst impressions.

Plus, he was hilarious when playing one of Andy Cohen’s games on Watch What Happens Live.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.