Below Deck: Captain Sandy Yawn reflects on calling Fraser Olender a ‘cancer’

Captain Sandy Yawn has officially exited Below Deck after Captain Lee Rosbach’s return, and she’s reflecting on one of the most talked-about moments of the season.

There’s no question that Captain Sandy brought some drama and controversy to the show.

Her management style is quite different from the stud of sea’s, causing tension with several St. David crew members.

One of those people was chief stew Fraser Olender, who often clashed with Captain Sandy.

Things reached a pivotal point when the captain called the chief stew a “cancer” on the yacht.

Now Captain Sandy has looked back at that moment, reflecting on her choice of words in the heat of the moment.

Does Captain Sandy Yawn regret calling Fraser Olender a ‘cancer’ on Below Deck?

Speaking to Us Weekly, the Below Deck Med personality reflected on working with Fraser. It didn’t take long for the hot topic of Captain Sandy calling Fraser a cancer that was impacting the St. David crew to come up.

Looking back, Captain Sandy admits she should have spoken differently and used different words to express her frustration with the chef stew.

“I had cancer and I will say this — I should have chosen different words. I’ve been a captain for many years [and] those were the terms we used. So [in terms of] evolving, I would change my terminology for sure. [It was a] bad choice of words,” she explained to the magazine.

The captain does not regret confronting Fraser, even if he was humiliated, as that’s just part of learning. Captain Sandy shared that Fraser came across as being afraid in his new leadership role. In his defense, she felt like the chief stew pressured himself to be perfect because he never had a good leadership role model.

Captain Sandy Yawn almost fired Fraser Olender from Below Deck

Two crew members got the boot during Captain Sandy’s tenure on the St. David yacht. Camille Lamb was first to get fired with her sparring partner, Alissa Humber, the most recent crew member fired.

However, the mid-season trailer teased that Fraser would be given his walking papers. Captain Sandy admitted to Us Weekly that she came close to firing him.

“There was a moment [where I considered firing him]. Absolutely. Because listen the walls are thin and [it is important to not] jump on their bandwagon. Change that narrative. That’s your role as the superior here,” the captain stated.

Instead, Captain Sandy gave him the tension-filled lecture, fired Alissa, and allowed the chief stew to turn things around. They even hugged when Captain Sandy left, with Fraser thanking her for everything she did for him.

As for where they stand today, that remains to be seen, as Fraser Olender used Twitter to blast Captain Sandy Yawn a few weeks ago. Below Deck viewers hoping for answers at the reunion may be disappointed as the rumor mill’s buzzing that it has been canceled.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.