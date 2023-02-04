Below Deck: Captain Sandy Yawn breaks silence on Captain Lee Rosbach criticism

Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has broken her silence amid a feud with Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach.

Season 10 of the OG show saw Captain Sandy temporarily filling in for Captain Lee as he dealt with a health issue.

When Captain Sandy took over the role on-screen, Captain Lee sang her praises and his appreciation for her helping him out.

However, a couple of weeks ago, Captain Lee expressed via Twitter that he felt Captain Sandy not informing him she was going to fire Camille Lamb before it happened was disrespectful.

The tweet gained the attention of Captain Sandy’s girlfriend, Leah Shafer, who clapped back at Captain Lee in defense of her love.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now Captain Sandy has addressed the situation that some feel has gotten out of control.

Captain Sandy Yawn reacts to Captain Lee Rosbach’s criticism

This week Captain Sandy stopped by SiriusXM’s Reality Checked to dish on her new book Be the Calm or Be the Storm: Leadership Lessons from a Woman at the Helm and all things Below Deck.

It didn’t take long for the topic of Captain Lee to come up with Captain Sandy responding to his thoughts she had disrespected him.

“He’s in the hospital. Who’s gonna call and say, ‘Can I fire Camille?’ Never in a million years would I do that. But what I did was give him a courtesy call saying, ‘By the way, I did fire her. You almost had a mutiny on your boat because of her,'” she expressed.

Captain Sandy didn’t want to call or bother Captain Lee while he was recovering from his surgery. She also admitted that things have gone awry with the stud of the sea.

“I don’t know what happened, but I tried to call him a few times, and he hasn’t picked up the phone. I just wanted to go, ‘Why?'” the captain stated.

The Below Deck Mediterranean star also made it clear she isn’t looking to replace Captain Lee on the OG show. Captain Sandy doesn’t want two TV shows, and she’s pleased where she is — at the helm of Below Deck Med.

What’s still to come on Below Deck Season 10?

As the Captain Sandy and Captain Lee feud takes place off-screen, there’s plenty of drama going down on Below Deck Season 10.

The show has a little more than a handful of episodes left, with the mid-season trailer teasing a tense altercation between chief stew Fraser Olender and Captain Sandy.

Deckhand Ben Willoughby deals with life onboard the St. David yacht without his boatmance Camille. Lucky for him, a former lady love of his joins the crew. Katie Glaser and Ross McHarg navigate their romance with more of the same as a sneak peek reveal she continues to forgive his drunken antics.

Captain Lee, of course, returns to end the season too, which will happen before the final charter.

The Below Deck Season 10 reunion show will follow the finale in a few weeks and will undoubtedly address the drama unfolding off-screen between Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.