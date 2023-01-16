Below Deck: Camille Lamb responds to Captain Sandy Yawn’s reaction to being called ‘Sandy Sue Sue’

Camille has defended her own behavior. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck star, Camille Lamb has responded to Captain Sandy Yawn’s reaction to being called “Sandy Sue Sue” by the stew.

Camille has brought the drama on Season 10, especially when it comes to her tense relationship with second stew Alissa Humber.

When Captain Sandy Yawn replaced an ailing Captain Lee Rosbach, she tried to help Camille at first.

However, Camille continued to dig her own grave, with Captain Sandy giving her one more charter to get her act together.

A recent episode of Below Deck had Camille calling the Below Deck Med captain “Captain Sandy Sue Sue” as Captain Sandy was driving the boat.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Captain Sandy declared what Camille said showed a “lack of respect.”

Camille Lamb responds to Captain Sandy’s reaction to being called ‘Sandy Sue Sue’

After hearing what Captain Sandy had to say, Camille decided to set the record straight on the topic.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Camille wanted to make it clear she didn’t mean any harm or disrespect by the nickname she called the captain. In fact, Camille meant it as a term of endearment.

“I think she’s super cool. I didn’t know that was ‘lack of respect’ she was driving the boat like a boss. I said ‘swing that stern sandy sue sue’ she wasn’t around, I wasn’t addressing her it was purely endearment.” she wrote.

Camille also tagged Captain Sandy in IG Story to ensure the captain could see her response. It was quite a different reaction than when Camille clapped back at Captain Lee for his response to her behavior.

Pic credit: @camillelambb/Instagram

Will Camille Lamb last to the end of Below Deck Season 10?

It seems that a good part of Below Deck Season 10 has had viewers wondering if Camille would last until the end. From the moment she stepped aboard the St. David yacht, she’s been ruffling feathers, and not just with Alissa.

Chief stew Fraser Olender and bosun Ross McHarg have lost their patience with her work ethic. Now that she’s solely in the interior, Fraser has to deal with her behavior even more.

A screaming match between Alissa and Camille in front of charter guests puts Fraser in the hot seat with Captain Sandy, and it’s enough to push the chief stew over the edge regarding Camille.

Adding fuel to the fire is her lack of work ethic, as Fraser caught her chilling with the deck team when she didn’t finish her work in the cabins. All of this just might mean the end of Camille.

The odds are in favor of Camille Lamb leaving or getting fired soon. It would be a shock if she made it another couple of episodes, especially at the halfway point of the season.

Stay tuned to find out what happens with Camille on Below Deck Season 10.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Below Deck Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.