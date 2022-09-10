Below Deck beauty Katie Flood naps topless in Monaco

Katie sizzles on a yachting break. Pic credit: @katiefloody/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean beauty Katie Flood naps topless in Monaco as she takes a short break from yachting.

Katie was a one and done with Below Deck Med after filling Hannah Ferrier’s shoes as chief stew on Season 6 of the hit show.

The brunette beauty did well in the role, bonding with all the crew except for Lexi Wilson. Katie grew especially close to Malia White and Courtney Veale.

After Season 6 wrapped, Katie took short hiatus from yachting to focus on her mental health and living a more Zen life.

These days she’s back in yachting and working with her good pal Malia. They had some recent downtime from their current yacht, which Malia used to enjoy Italy with her boyfriend, Jake Baker.

Now Katie has teased what she did with her time, including heating up social media with a gorgeous look.

Katie Flood naps topless in Monaco

Last week took to Instagram to share pictures from a photo shoot that occurred during her time off.

Kate sported a dark tan hat, which she has been rocking for months since debuting it in Tulum, Mexico. Lying against a rock, Katie sported a white button-down shirt that was opened in the front, falling off her shoulders.

She covered up her bare chest with black Xs to keep her breasts hidden from the shot. Completing her chill look was a pair of high black bikini bottoms that accented her long, lean legs.

“Still trying to nap over here 😴🥹⚔️🏴‍☠️ #photooftheday #instagood #instagram #photoshoot #beach,” was the caption on Katie’s post.

Katie is no stranger to posting topless photos on Instagram in a tasteful manner. It’s kind of become her thing over the past few months.

In August, the Below Deck Med alum recently shared a picture of her sans top but deep in thought as she enjoyed a tropical location.

Another shot Katie posted had her sitting on a beach soaking up the sun, revealing the full tan lines around her chest.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Katie Flood works with Malia White

After taking a break from yachting, Katie was reunited with her Below Deck Mediterranean pal Malia. The two have been working together for months now.

Katie has used Instagram Stories to share some snaps from her time working and playing with Malia this summer. One was of them in their yachting uniforms in St. Tropez.

Another one came as Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 hit the airwaves with Katie doing an Instagram Q&A asking fans if they missed the two ladies.

Pic credit: @katiefloody/Instagram and @maliakpwhite/Instagram

While Malia and Katie didn’t return for Season 7 of Below Deck Med, their friend Courtney did. This time the blonde beauty took deck duties. Courtney just shared how working with Malia on Season 6 impacted her decision.

Katie Flood may not be on Below Deck Mediterranean, but she still keeps fans talking via her stunning social media content.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.