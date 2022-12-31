Elizabeth is ending the year with some fun. Pic credit: @bettabird/Instagram

Below Deck alum, Elizabeth Frankini slayed in a white one-piece swimsuit with a fun message as the year comes to a close.

Elizabeth became part of the Below Deck family when she appeared on Season 8 of the hit yachting show.

The former stew only appeared on one season after she struggled on the show and butted heads with then-chief stew Francesca Rubi.

These days Elizabeth has been enjoying life in Colorado as she focuses on inner peace and happiness.

The blonde beauty also uses her jaw-dropping snaps to heat things up on social media.

A recent share was no exception, as Elizabeth took to Instagram for cheeky fun.

Elizabeth Frankini slays in tiny white swimsuit with a message

The other day, Elizabeth rocked a white one-piece swimsuit that highlighted her slim, toned frame. Two images made up the Instagram Post that had Elizabeth doing a little bit of reflection on warmer days.

In the first image, Elizabeth sported the white one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline that nearly went to her navel. The high-cut sides showed off her long, lean legs and golden tan.

Elizabeth opted for a necklace and sunglasses as accessories, as well as a long white button-down shirt that hung off her shoulders down around her waist.

Although she was staring straight at the camera in the first image, the second featured Elizabeth looking off to the side. This time one hand was placed on her wind-blown hair while she held a drink in the other.

“Me, not in the snow 👍🏼 and that’s all I have to say for now,” was the caption on the Instagram post, which included her crediting photographer Charlie Sawyer for the pictures taken in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Below Deck’s Elizabeth Frankini promotes Wyder’s Cider

From fun in the sun to fun in the snow was Elizabeth’s theme; a couple of days after her swimsuit share, she promoted Wyder’s Cider while enjoying good times in the snow.

The adult beverage has “specialized in eclectic fruit-forward ciders for more than two decades.”

Elizabeth was dressed in fashionable black ski attire with some pink on the color. Standing in the snow, she held up a can of Wyder’s Cider and struck various poses with the product. The below Deck alums dog Raja can also be spotted in the last picture.

“On the bright cider of things… you can always drink @wyderscider pineapple (& other delicious flavors) no matter the season! Order online 🍍” she wrote as the caption.

Elizabeth Frankini has put her Below Deck and yachting days behind her as she focused on building her brand and living her best life.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.