Below Deck beauty Ashling Lorger vacations in white bikini with sheer cover up

Ashling puts her killer body on display while enjoying some time down. Pic credit: @ashlinglorger/Instagram

Below Deck beauty Ashling Lorger vacations in a white bikini with a sheer cover-up that shows off her killer curves.

Ashling has made waves from the moment she joined Below Deck Season 8. The blonde bombshell proved she’s a lot more than a pretty face on the show with her good work ethic and her witty humor.

It’s been a while since Below Deck fans have seen her on the hit-yachting show. However, Ashling continues to keep them entertained via social media.

Ashling Lorger relaxes in a white bikini with sheer cover-up

Taking to Instagram, Ashling revealed she’s currently on vacation in France. Along with showcasing the amazing country and its food, Ashling put her best fashion foot forward for the trip.

In an IG post saying goodbye to Menton France, Ashling shared several photos of her time there, highlighting the gorgeous French Riviera town. Mixed in with pictures of food and stunning buildings was a picture of Ashling looking lovely in a white bikini with a sheer cover-up.

The biking top covered her in all the right places while being held together by a string. It wasn’t much different for the bottoms that hid her lady parts. Ashling donned a sheer white long-sleeved shirt that she left unbuttoned and pants of the same material that sat down on her hips.

Along with having the jaw-dropping photo in her IG post, Ashling shared it to Instagram Stories. She also included a snap of a mirror selfie without the top cover-up showing off her fit arms and ocean views.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @ashlinglorger/Instagram

Below Deck alum Ashling’s vacation fashion is on point

Ashling has been keeping Below Deck fans informed of her travels with posts that prove her vacation fashion rocks.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Ashling gives off laid-back vibes while wearing comfy white and blue striped pants. Ashling paired them with a white long sleeve button shirt that she knotted at her chest, showing off her flat tummy.

Pic credit: @ashlinglorger/Instagram

Another image featured the blonde beauty sitting on the edge of a dock sporting a leopard print bikini showcasing her ample assets, provining Pilates has certainly paid off for her. Ashling’s fans were given a side view as she looked out at the water.

Pic credit: @ashlinglorger/Instagram

The odds of seeing Ashling Lorger back on the small screen on Below Deck are slim. She remains focused on building a healthy lifestyle that includes working on becoming a Pilates instructor.

Ashling always brings her A-game when it comes to social media for that influencer status.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.