Below Deck babies: Which alums have become parents since appearing on the show?

A Below Deck baby boom has occurred over the past year with four alums becoming parents. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck family has expanded, with another alum becoming a parent this week. Thanks to the exciting news, fans are asking about how many Below Deck alums are now parents.

There are currently three installments in the Below Deck family. The OG, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Over the years, a slew of crew members have appeared in the hit franchise.

Some of the crew members had kids when appearing on the hit Bravo show. However, other crew members have become parents since their stint in the Below Deck family.

Let’s take a look at which Below Deck alums have become parents since appearing on the show.

Ironically the OG series is the only installment in the franchise that doesn’t have an alum who’s become a parent after being on reality television. Below Deck does have several alums that were parents during filming, though.

Below Deck Mediterranean babies

The installment with the most alums who have become parents since appearing on the yachting show is Below Deck Med.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hannah Ferrier is probably the most famous former crew member who is now a mom. The Australian beauty was chief stew on the franchise for four and a half seasons. She announced her pregnancy ahead of the Season 5 premiere.

Baby Ava Roberts was born in October 2020. A month after welcoming her daughter, Hannah revealed she and her long-time boyfriend Josh were engaged.

Season 1 alum Tiffany Copeland is the newest member of the Below Deck Mediterranean parent club. Tiffany welcomed daughter Amelia Rose Jones with her husband, Evan Jones, in July 2021.

Jack Stirrup from Below Deck Med Season 4 became a first-time dad in April 2020. The deckhand is father to son, Phoenix, with girlfriend Kelly Hidge.

Season 3 bosun Conrad Empson has kept his new status of dad under wraps. Conrad used Instagram to reveal he has a daughter in a family photo of him with a toddler and unnamed woman.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht babies

Alli Dore is the newest member of the Below Deck babies club. She and her boyfriend Benny Thompson announced the arrival of their son River earlier this week.

Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht featured the boatmance of Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux. The relationship produced the first baby conceived on Below Deck.

In May, Dani gave birth to baby Lily Rose, embarking on life as a single mother as Jean-Luc waits for a paternity test. The drama surrounding Lily’s paternity played out at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion. Jean-Luc has also shared his side of the story via social media.

Six former Below Deck franchise crew members have become parents since appearing on the hit yachting series.

Who will be the next alum to have a Below Deck baby?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.