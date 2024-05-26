Below Deck alum Tumi Mhlongo hits back at Kyle Viljoen after he calls her ‘mean girl’

Time does not heal all wounds for Tumi Mhlongo when it comes to her Below Deck Med costar Kyle Vilojen.

Tumi and Kyle have been feuding since Below Deck Med Season 8 ended filming.

Despite Season 8 of Below Deck Med making it appear like they are friends that is so not the case.

Last year Tumi slammed Kyle more than once for his actions and behavior on the show.

Now Tumi has done it again by taking to X (formerly Twitter) and threatening to spill all the tea about him.

“lol Kyle apparently says I’m a mean girl ?? Oh I have kept my mouth shut for so long!!!!! Took all the online bullying for months!!! you don’t want me to say the truth about what REALLY happened 🥲🤗,” she wrote.

Below Deck Med alum Tumi Mhlongo hiat back at Kyle Viljoen

The comments section of Tumi’s X was flooded with replies on the subject.

One user so wants Tumi to just tell all about Kyle, who has been considered a Below Deck Med villain since he joined the show on Season 7.

“I so much want you to tell everything! But I know he is just sad he isn’t getting attention anymore and this would just play into that. But I really want to know! 😂,” read the X which got an emoji response from Tumi.

Another X user thought that Tumi and Kyle had squashed all their beef a long time ago.

“Lol so didI,” Tumi wrote back.

Later Tumi used X once again to share a cryptic message that certainly seems to be hinting at the drama with Kyle.

“One thing about me .. I will never start something, but I will finish it ! And I will wait a loooooooong time!” she expressed.

We all know there’s so much more to this story and we hope Tumi dishes all the dirt soon.

The update on the Tumi and Kyle feud comes just ahead of the Below Deck Med Season 9 premiere.

Tumi Mhlongo isn’t here for Kyle Viljoen talking smack about her. With Below Deck Med Season 9 kicking off soon, we can’t wait to see the next yachting feud that explodes.

Below Deck Med Season 9 premieres on Monday, June 3 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.