Below Deck alum Katie Flood goes topless for mental health moment: ‘I owe myself to be this transparent’

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Katie Flood went topless for a raw mental health moment where she was brutally honest about how she’s been feeling.

Katie has been living her best life since appearing on Below Deck Med Season 6 in the chief stew role.

The brunette beauty was one and done with the yachting franchise but has kept fans updated on her life via social media.

A look at Katie’s social media would have one believing her life is nearly perfect.

While the chief stew knows she’s very blessed and has a good life, Katie also has been struggling with her mental health.

Taking to Instagram this weekend, Katie opened up like never before in a jaw-dropping post.

Katie Flood goes topless for mental health moment

Using one of her stunning pictures from a photoshoot in Tulum, Mexico, Katie was at the beach wearing nothing but black bikini bottoms. The ocean served as her backdrop as Katie held a seashell and her hand to cover her bare chest.

There’s no question Katie stunned in the picture. However, it seems that the shot was simply used to grab her followers’ attention so she could get real for a minute.

“I don’t think I’ve ever made a post like this or been this raw, but there’s something inside of me to do this, that I owe myself to be this transparent with a world that can sometimes be savage AF,” she began her lengthy caption.

Katie went on to spill she knows she is blessed and very lucky to be living the best life that she worked hard to create. Working hard and hustling keeps Katie very busy and gives her little time to take a minute for herself though.

The drive and determination have put Katie in savage and don’t care mode. It has also put Katie in a position where she doesn’t have time to feel certain feelings, which she addressed in her IG post.

“I have been feeling low, anxious and just in general like shit. I always try to stay positive and always try to help those around me but right now I am the one that needs that,” the yachtie wrote.

Katie revealed she got raw because she wants to spread the message that it’s okay not to be okay. She also issued a message that she wants to connect with those that are just feeling their feelings.

The caption ended with an important reminder from Katie to always be kind, love, and honor yourself.

This comes as Katie has been taking on new business ventures the past few months, including a new reality TV show and podcast.

Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood and Malia White join forces for new projects

It’s been a busy year for Katie and her pal Malia White. The two met while filming Below Deck Med Season 6 and have remained best friends.

Not only have Malia and Katie been working together on a yacht, but they started their own podcast, 30 Flirty & Flying, last winter. The two pals talk about single life while they travel the world together and sometimes solo.

Katie and Malia also filmed Winter House together this past spring. The show should hit Bravo airwaves in the fall.

Right now, the friends are in Monaco for Grand Prix as they enjoy some Formula 1 racing during their downtime.

Below Deck alums Malia White and Katie Flood enjoy Formula 1 racing. Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the rumor mill has been buzzing that Malia White and Katie Flood are more than friends. They have addressed that issue, and you can read all about it here.

