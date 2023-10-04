Below Deck alum Josiah Carter marries longtime love Michael Groves

Below Deck alum Josiah Carter has tied the knot with his fiance Michael Groves.

Josiah has been keeping Below Deck fans updated on his wedding plans via social media.

The newlyweds got married nearly a year and a half after getting engaged.

Ahead of the wedding, which took place on September 23, Josiah promised to share glimpses of his wedding.

This week, Josiah started doing just that by using Instagram to share some images of his and Michael’s special day.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

“23 • 09 • 23 🤍” was the caption on Josiah’s Instagram post.

Josiah wed his longtime love Michael in September. Pic credit: @josiahcarter_/Instagram

Below Deck stars react to Josiah Carter and Michael Groves’ wedding news

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Josiah’s wedding announcement to become flooded with messages from his Below Deck family.

“Huge congratulations my darlings !!!❤️🤍🥰,” wrote Below Deck Season 10 alum Hayley De Sola Pinto.

Ashton Pienaar from Below Deck Seasons 6 and 7 also chimed in with congratulations for the couple. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ashton also got married recently.

Below Deck Med alums Colin Macy O’Toole and Courtney Veale gave their congrats to Josiah and Michael, while Below Deck’s Courtney Skippon called it “hot.”

Pic credit: @josiahcarter_/Instagram

The well wishes and happiness for the newlyweds weren’t just expressed on Josiah’s IG post. Two fan favorites used Instagram Stories, which Josiah then reshared.

Anastasia Surmava from Below Deck Med wrote, “Congratulations to the gorgeous couple!!!” over one of the wedding pictures.

Josiah’s Galley Talk pal and former Below Deck Med star Julia d’Albert Pusey shared the same picture as Anastasia, writing, “A huge congratulations to these two! So sad I couldn’t celebrate with you.”

Anastasia and Julia congratulate Josiah and Michael on their wedding. Pic credit: @josiahcarter_/Instagram

Julia is expecting her first child, a son, with her husband, Matty Johnson, soon.

Josiah Carter shares more wedding content

The former yachtie has promised that he will continue to flood his social media with wedding stuff. However, as Below Deck fans wait for more details, Josiah has given a shout-out to a couple of people who helped make their day special.

One Instagram post featured pictures of Josiah and Michel with a message to their wedding coordinator. Josiah made it clear he had trouble giving up his wedding folder to them, but he’s beyond thrilled with how it all turned out.

Josiah shares images from his wedding and praises his wedding coordinator. Pic credit: @josiahcarter_/Instagram

Josiah Carter and his longtime love, Michael Groves, are married. The Below Deck alum has been teasing his followers with snippets of their wedding, where they looked beyond dapper and happy.

Be sure to keep checking Josiah’s Instagram for more photos of his wedding.

Congrats to Josiah and Michael!

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.