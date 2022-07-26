Below Deck alum Jessica More rocks crochet bikini for pregnancy reveal

Jessica shocked Below Deck Mediterranean fans with her latest news. Pic credit: @jessicamore180/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Jessica More rocked a crochet bikini to reveal she’s pregnant.

Jessica was a one and done with Below Deck Med appearing on Season 5 of the hit show. The brunette beauty found herself in a boatmance with Robert Westergaard.

Things were tense between Jess and Rob, getting worse when Aesha Scott joined the interior crew after Hannah Ferrier’s firing. Jess and Aesha butted heads when Jess thought Aesha grabbed Rob’s butt.

The drama between the two ladies continues today, at least on Jess’ part. Last month Jess recalled Aesha was not nice to her while filming the show.

These days Jess has traded in yacht life for one more Zen that includes bringing awareness to anxiety and mental health.

It also includes her preparing to be a first-time mother.

Jessica More in crochet bikini for pregnancy reveal

On Monday, Jess took to Instagram to give Below Deck Mediterranean fans quite the shock. She’s pregnant.

Jess sported a yellow and orange bikini to announce her exciting news. The brunette beauty stood in front of a swimming pool, cradling her belly bump with her hair up and staring at the camera.

Three different photos made up the post, with Jess rocking various poses as she happily showed off her pregnant look.

It wasn’t just a pregnancy announcement either. Jess also revealed the sex and name of her baby.

“I’ve been waiting a long time to be your mommy, Charli 🥰. So blessed and excited for this next chapter with my little princess,” she wrote as the caption.

At this time, Jess hasn’t shared any information on her baby daddy or when her little angel is due. Based on the photos, though, Jess appears to be pretty far into her pregnancy.

The Below Deck family reacts to Jessica More’s pregnancy news

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Jess’ IG post to become flooded with congratulations and happy thoughts for the soon-to-be new mama.

Alex Radcliffe, who worked with Jess on Below Deck Med, is ready to be a “fununcle,” while Courtney Veale from Season 6 gushed over Jess, calling her “Freaking beautiful.”

Roy Orbison Jr, a charter guest on Seasons 5 and 6, wished Jess “Congratulations!” on her baby news.

Below Deck stars, Ashling Lorger and Heather Chase also offer their congratulations to their fellow yachtie.

Jessica More from Below Deck Mediterranean is pregnant. The former stew is expecting her first child, a girl that she intends to name Charli this year.

She’s the latest member of the Below Deck family to have a child joining Hannah Ferrier, Allie Dore, Dani Soares, and Tiffany Copeland as first-time moms.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.