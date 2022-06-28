Below Deck alum Izzy Wouters is lady in red in summer dress and swimsuit

Izzy has been living her best life since Below Deck. Pic credit: @izzywouters/Instagram

Below Deck star Izzy Wouters is a lady in red in a summer dress and swimsuit, with the latter giving off Baywatch nostalgia.

Izzy was a one-and-done with the Below Deck franchise. She appeared on Season 8 of the yachting show, where she clashed with chief stew Francesca Rubi and deckhand Rob Phillips.

The New Zealand native came out as the season was airing on Bravo. Since her time on the yachting show, Izzy has been keeping a low profile as she travels the world, enjoying the best nature has to offer.

Izzy Wouters shows off her inner Baywatch beauty in red swimsuit

Earlier this month, Francesca gave off Baywatch vibes while vacationing in Hawaii. Izzy has been donning a red swimsuit, reminiscent of the Baywatch style, for months.

The look started with a trip to Fiji, where Izzy shared an Instagram post of herself sitting in a pool of water in a sexy pose with slicked back, wet hair. Izzy reflected on her first time in Fiji, comparing it to her recent trip.

A swipe right gives Izzy’s followers a glimpse of her first trip back in 2012.

Izzy shared another picture from her idyllic vacation, featuring herself in the red swimsuit walking into the ocean with her back to the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Paradise on earth” was the caption on her Instagram post.

The Below Deck alum used a picture of herself in the red swimsuit to celebrate her 27th birthday this month. Instead of a full-body shot, Izzy opted to have her chest in the water, but she still looked stunning.

Below Deck’s Izzy slays in red summer red dress

Red is certainly Izzy’s color. The brunette beauty wore it a couple of times on her Fiji trip this year.

Izzy chose a long, flowy, red dress that went down to her shins with a plunging neckline, thin straps, and a missing back. She was all smiles in one photo as she stood in the middle of those over-the-water bungalows that are a staple in Fiji.

In a different Instagram post, Izzy revealed her sentimental side while wearing the same dress as she stood on a dock with the most picturesque background.

Reality television may not have been Izzy Wouters’ thing, but she has indeed found her grove in traveling. Izzy is one of those people who can go from swimsuit to casual to a little dressy and still look flawless.

The brunette beauty isn’t all about the selfies either. Instead, Izzy keeps her Instagram full of beautiful scenery from her travels with glimpses of her in them.

Izzy joins Below Deck alums Ashling Lorger and Elizabeth Frankini who have been showing off some skin during their downtime.

Below Deck Season 10 will premiere in Fall 2022 on Bravo. Below Deck Seasons 1-9 can be streamed on Peacock.