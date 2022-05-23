Below Deck alum Elizabeth Frankini welcomes new puppy with adorable pictures

Elizabeth Frankini introduced Below Deck fans to her new puppy with cute photos on social media. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck stewardess Elizabeth Frankini recently welcomed a new puppy into her life and shared a series of adorable pictures with her new furry friend with fans on social media.

The Season 8 star got a Newfoundland puppy, which she said would grow to be the size of a bear. In the photos, puppy Raja was small enough to be carried in Elizabeth’s arms.

Elizabeth’s time on Below Deck was filled with controversy due to the relationship between her and her chief stew, Francesca Rubi. Francesca fired Elizabeth after a series of mistakes took place. At the same time, Francesca was also struggling in her leadership role.

Elizabeth Frankini introduced Below Deck fans to her new puppy

Elizabeth used her Instagram to share nine photos and one video of her new puppy Raja.

Raja looked adorable and small in each one, and Elizabeth looked happy and proud in her photos with him.

In the caption, Elizabeth wrote, “Welcoming the most precious new addition to my life… Raja! 7 weeks old, so loved, so fluffy, so sweet, so perfect. This is my new baby and I couldn’t be happier to have him in my arms.”

She continued, “I feel like I’ve been waiting for him forever. He is going to grow into the size of a bear so I’m cherishing every stage of his development! I loveeeeeeee this baby so much.”

Elizabeth Frankini and Francesca Rubi did not get along on Season 8 of Below Deck

Elizabeth owned up to the mistakes she made during her time on Season 8 of Below Deck, but it wasn’t enough to save her from getting the ax from Francesca.

Looking back, Elizabeth said that she did not do well with Francesca’s constant criticism and blasted Francesca for her poor leadership skills.

One of the major failings that Elizabeth thought Francesca had was that she talked behind her back about the issues going on and never confronted her. Elizabeth said she felt ganged up on after Francesca tried to form an alliance with the new stewardess Ashling.

Elizabeth thought that Francesca tried to put her down to make herself look better after having shortcomings of her own.

Either way, the season was a roller coaster for Elizabeth, who Francesca gave her second stripe only to have it taken away.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus.