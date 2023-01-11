Below Deck alum Elizabeth Frankini rocks gorgeous new hairstyle: See her transformation

Elizabeth made a change to kick off 2023. Pic credit: @bettabird/Instagram

Below Deck alum, Elizabeth Frankini rocked a gorgeous new hairstyle as she prepared for changes in the new year, and her transformation was amazing.

Elizabeth only lasted one season on the hit-yachting show.

Season 8 introduced her to Below Deck fans, where her ongoing tension with chief stew Francesca Rubi ultimately led to Elizabeth getting fired.

Since then, the blonde beauty has put yachting behind her as she enjoys life in Colorado while working on building her brand.

The other day, Elizabeth revealed she made a dramatic change with a little help from David Bowie.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That’s not all either, as she also shared some exciting news making it clear 2023 is a year of change for her.

Elizabeth Frankini rocks gorgeous new hairstyle

Taking to Instagram, Elizabeth shared a video of herself getting a haircut. The footage was set to the David Bowie song Changes.

Not only did she add a little bit of darker color to her roots, but Elizabeth also got bangs. She unveiled the finished look at the end of the video, and Elizabeth looked absolutely gorgeous.

“Thank you so much @butterflystudiosalon for assisting in my transformation ✨ For the first time in a long time I didn’t flinch or break a sweat at someone cutting my hair. I know that’s a personal problem but still one I am nevertheless proud of conquering. I want to feel more like myself. So that’s what I’m going to do. #startingthisnewyearoffwithaBANG,” she wrote along with the video footage.

The comments section was filled with remarks gushing over Elizabeth and her new hairstyle. It was positive vibes all around for the former yachtie.

Pic credit: @bettabird/Instagram

Below Deck Elizabeth Frankini launches BETTA STYLE BOX

Along with showing off her new hairstyle, Elizabeth has launched a subscription-based service called BETTA STYLE BOX. There are plenty of styles for customers to choose from, which can be swapped out too.

“Members can choose two items at a time from hundreds of styles & brands on the site – and can swap them an UNLIMITED number of times throughout the month (unlike many other subscription services out there!)” wrote as part of the caption on her IG post announcing her new business.

She spilled that her new business costs $50 a month, and customers are renting two outfits at a time that can be worn as much as the customer desires.

However, currently, Elizabeth’s has a 30-day free trial. She calls the service perfect for those looking to add to their wardrobe or needing something for a special occasion.

Elizabeth Frankini from Below Deck has been quite busy in the new year as she debuted a new look and launched a new business.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.