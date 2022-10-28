Elizabeth continues to keep Below Deck fans entertained. Pic credit: @bettabird/Instagram

Below Deck alum Elizabeth Frankini officially said goodbye to summer as she rocked a black bikini, revealing she’s ready for the “first snowfall” of the season.

Elizabeth only appeared on Season 8 of Below Deck, but she didn’t have the best experience.

The stew didn’t get along with chief stew Francesca Rubi, and her boatmance with James Hough went south quickly.

These days she had put her Below Deck firing behind her, living a Zen life in Colorado.

Elizabeth uses social media to keep fans updated on the peace and positivity she’s been focusing on in her life.

This week, the blonde beauty teased the seasons are changing with a look at how she’s getting ready for winter.

Elizabeth Frankini rocks a black Topaz Luxury Swimwear bikini to tease snowfall

Taking to Instagram, Elizabeth stunned in a black bikini that highlighted her in all the right places. Two pictures made up her Post.

In the first image, she stares sultrily at the camera showing off just the top of her bikini, which had two sets of straps with part of her hair covering one side. A glimpse of Elizabeth’s toned tummy was seen in the photo.

The second shot revealed that Elizabeth was sitting on the edge of a hot tub. Elizabeth’s bikini bottoms accented her lean legs and tiny waist.

“First snowfall is expected tomorrow 🙃,” was the caption on the Instagram post that also tagged her location as Mount Crested Butte, Colorado, where she has lived for months now.

The Hills fans may recall that’s where Heidi Montag was from, and the show was filmed there a few times.

Elizabeth also tagged Topaz Luxury Swimwear, which touts itself as an affordable luxury.

Below Deck alum Elizabeth Frankini encourages fans to dance

It wasn’t all about the seasons changing for Elizabeth this week. The Below Deck alum also used her fashion side to encourage fans to get their dance on.

Sporting a long orange ruffled skirt and matching bra-like crop top, Elizabeth shared three snaps that gave off a fun, positive vibe. The first image had her kicking up her leg with the sun in the middle of a woodsy-like setting with the sun in the background.

Another shot was of Elizabeth lying on a bed of rocks with her arms up over her head. The final photo featured Elizabeth holding her hand up to her hat, which she wore in the first pic, too, as she held on to her skirt.

“Dance, when you’re broken open. Dance, if you’ve torn the bandage off. Dance in the middle of the fighting. Dance in your blood. Dance, when you’re perfectly free. ⭐️Rumi,” she captioned the IG Post tagging the dress as AKIRA clothing brand and Alexis Harper as the photographer.

Reality television may not have worked out for Elizabeth Frankini, but the Below Deck beauty has been living her best life with hopes of peace, harmony, and happiness.

