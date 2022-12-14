Below Deck alum chef Mathew Shea shares baby news ‘Our family is growing’

Mathew will be a dad in 2023. Pic credit: Bravo

It seems there’s a Below Deck baby boom happening right now.

One day after Kate Chastain broke her baby news, Below Deck Mediterranean alum chef Mathew Shea has revealed he’s embarking on parenthood for the first time too.

Mathew was a one-and-done chef with the Below Deck franchise appearing on Season 6 of Below Deck Med.

The chef struggled from day one, leaving the crew high and dry ahead for the first charter.

Although Mathew did return and lasted the entire season, things were rocky for him.

These days though, the chef has moved on from his reality TV stint and is looking forward to the next chapter in his life.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Mathew Shea expecting his first child

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Mathew surprised his followers with the news that he and his wife are expecting a baby.

Sharing a series of photos, Mathew kicked off his IG post with a picture of his wife showing off her growing bare belly. The next picture also had his wife baring her belly, with one of Mathew cradling the baby bump coming next.

Rounding out the post was a touching photo of the chef kissing his wife’s belly.

“Our family is growing! The beautiful, smart, funny, talented, sassy and incredibly pregnant @joannabetsy #bodybuilding #superwoman #thirdtrimester ❤️ we can’t wait to meet our little shea bae❤️,” Mathew wrote to accompany the pictures.

Although he didn’t mention when their new bundle of joy will arrive, based on Mathew’s wife’s baby bump, it looks like early next year.

The comments section of his Instagram post was filled with love and happiness for the couple. Two of Mathew’s former Below Deck Mediterranean costars even showed up to give him some love.

Katie Flood replied with several heart emojis, while David Pascoe replied, “Love this as much now as when you first said. Can’t wait to see you all soon.”

Pic credit: @mathewshea/Instagram

Who is Mathew Shea’s wife?

According to her Instagram bio, Mathew’s wife is Joey Adams, and that’s all she has written in her bio section. Joey’s Instagram feed reveals she loves traveling and her husband.

A few weeks ago, she shared an Instagram post gushing over Mathew as she wished him a happy birthday.

It appears the couple got married last spring. Mathew slipped in the news in an IG post filled with several photos of them traveling, including one congratulating them on their honeymoon.

Chef Mathew Shea will be taking on parenthood in the new year. Mathew’s the latest Below Deck star to share baby news joining Kate and Below Deck Med alum Anastasia Surmava who are both expecting their first child too.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.