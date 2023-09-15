Below Deck alum chef Ben Robinson talks House of Villians cameo and wedding plans

Below Deck alum chef Ben Robinson has given an update on two big things happening in his life right now.

The fan favorite has left yachting behind after appearing on the OG Below Deck and helping launch Below Deck Med.

These days, Ben has been focused on cooking and building his brand.

Ben’s also planning a wedding with his fancee Kiara Cabral, who he proposed to in May.

Despite leaving Below Deck, Ben still dabbles in reality television, appearing on Galley Talk and Food Network’s Beachside Brawl.

Subscribe to Monsters and Critics!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.



This week, Ben reunited with his pals Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain to give an update on his wedding and next reality TV gig.

Below Deck alum chef Ben Robinson talks House of Villains

Ben stopped by Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate to catch up with his friends while dishing some Bravo dirt.

Kate couldn’t help but bring up Ben making an appearance on the upcoming E! show House of Villains. The former chief stew wanted to know what the experience was like for Ben.

“It was great. It was fun. Yeah, they flew me over to this House of Villains in LA,” Ben expressed before adding, “Well, I wasn’t villainess. I was the chef.”

The latter comment had Kate joking they are the same thing.

“It was crazy,” he called his cameo on the show.

That wasn’t the only thing Ben was asked about regarding an update on his life. Captain Lee wanted to know about his upcoming wedding.

Ben Robinson dishes about his wedding to Kiara Cabral

The happy couple is moving right along in the wedding planning process, Ben spilled.

“We have secured a house on Cape Cod,” the chef expressed, but he didn’t reveal the wedding date.

Ben admitted they have not done any save-the-date or invitation planning yet. However, he did reassure Captain Lee and Kate that they would both be invited to his upcoming nuptials, where Ben will be doing the cooking.

Yes, Kate jokingly asked if Ben was cooking at his own wedding. It turns out Ben’s excited about having that duty at his wedding.

Che Ben Robinson had a nice reunion with Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain to give an update on his life.

In other Captain Lee news, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, he’s standing up for his pal Summer House star Carl Radke amid rumors he cheated on ex-fiancee Lindsay Hubbard.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. House of Villains premieres on Thursday, October 12 at 10/9c on E!