Below Deck alum Ashton Pienaar weds

Below Deck alum Ashton Pienaar is officially a married man!

Ashton spent two seasons on Below Deck, making quite an impression on his crewmembers and fans.

The former yachtie will forever be remembered for a life-threatening accident on Season 6 of the yachting show.

Ashton got his foot caught in a rope and was yanked into the water but was saved thanks to the quick thinking of a cameraman.

These days, Ashton has put Below Deck, as well as yachting, behind him.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Instead, he’s focused on living his best life with his new wife, Sarah McAlpine Cooper.

Below Deck alum Ashton Pienaar marries long-time girlfriend

One year after proposing to Sarah in an airport, which was a complete shock to her, the happy couple wed. Ashton took to Instagram earlier today to share a video from his special day.

Sarah looked stunning in a light beige/cream dress that gave off vintage vibes. Ashton was dressed in a dark suit in the footage.

The couple was all smiles as they exchanged vows at what appeared to be a courthouse ceremony. They were shown signing their marriage license before posing for some wedding pictures outside.

Later, Ashton and Sarah were surrounded by loved ones at a dinner to celebrate them. Ashton can be seen giving a speech with cheers all around for the newlyweds.

“WE DID IT 💍 #ashtonpienaar #wedding #LoveStory #Forever,” was the caption on his wedding post.

It didn’t take long for the well wishes to come in for Ashton and Sarah, including from a couple of familiar faces.

Ashton Pienaar gets happy thoughts from Below Deck alums

Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier popped up in the comments section of Ashton’s post to respond to the happy news.

“CONGRATS 👏👏👏👏,” she wrote, to which Ashton replied, “@hannahferrier234 thanks Hannah! 🙌🏽 You know what comes next 👶🏼🙊.” Hannah ended the exchange by telling him to get baby busy.

Pic credit: @ashtonpienaar/Instagram

Ashton’s former Below Deck crew member, Josiah Carter, also issued his congratulations to the couple, with Ashton replying with his thanks.

Pic credit: @ashtonpienaar/Instagram

Getting married and preparing to start a family aren’t the only big things happening to Ashton since his Below Deck exit after a turbulent Season 7.

In January, Ashton will release his memoir Knots, Lines, and Life: A Journey That Tore Me Apart and Put Me Back Together. The book reflects on his life in yachting, on and off the show, and Ashton getting sober, embarking on a new career, and meeting his new wife.

Congrats go out to Ashton and Sarah on their wedding!

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.