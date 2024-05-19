Below Deck alum Ashling Lorger reveals skin cancer diagnosis, shares message to fans

Below Deck alum Ashling Lorger has opened up about having skin cancer while also sharing a PSA message to fans.

Ashling was a one-and-done with Below Deck appearing on Season 8 of the hit yachting show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported though, the rumor mill has been buzzing that Ashling will pop up on Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

It’s not Below Deck that Ashling wants to talk about these days, but rather awareness for skin cancer.

Taking to Instagram, Ashling shared a “TRIGGER WARNING” as she revealed she has been battling skin cancer.

The IG post kicked off with a picture of Ashling smiling but to grab attention for what she really wanted to say.

“TRIGGER WARNING ⚠️ >> This has taken a lot of courage to share this today ! A lot of people shy away from posting real stuff like this ! I’m proud to share this with you all … Today marks 12 months since I was diagnosed with melanoma and underwent 2 margin procedures , 3 skin checks and 2 aditional biopsies (which were thankfully negative).” Ashling began her caption.

The Instagram post also featured several pictures from Ashling’s skin cancer treatments that are a bit graphic so swipe right with caution. One picture also has Ashling revealing that the treatment for her skin cancer caused her to a lot of pain.

Ashling went on to get real about what she mentally endured during this journey.

“The anxiety and fear I experienced during these appointments were significant, but I want to emphasize the importance of regular skin checks for everyone, regardless of age or race .If you haven’t had a skin check in the past year, it’s never too late to schedule one. It only takes an hour of your time and can potentially save your life. #melanoma #australia #young #health #cancer #skincancer #awearness #faketan,” she wrote.

Along with revealing her skin cancer diagnosis, Ashling shared an important message with her followers, which served as a PSA announcement from the Below Deck alum

“Tanning is not healthy or beautiful. It’s not worth the wrinkles; the scars; let alone your life. If you want to avoid a potential melanoma diagnosis, sun-protection is absolutely vital, even more so in Australia where the sun is so strong.” Ashling ended her post.

The comments section featured plenty of support for Ashling as well as praise for the reality TV star being so brutally honest about skin cancer.

There was a lot of positivity for Ashling, with some of her followers sharing their own skin cancer journeys.

Pic credit: @ashlinglorger/Instagram

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.