Below Deck alum Ashling Lorger puts assets on display for Guess

Ashling Lorger is turning heads once again. Pic credit: @ashlinglorger/Instagram

Below Deck alum Ashling Lorger has put her assets on display to promote Guess.

The blonde bombshell was introduced to fans on Below Deck Season 8. Ashling was a “one-and-done” with the show but hasn’t ruled out a return to the franchise.

Now that Below Deck Down Under films in Australia, Ashling isn’t opposed to appearing on that show. Ashling is a fan of hunky Captain Jason Chambers and chief stew, Aesha Scott.

Until her time to return to one of the Below Deck shows, Ashling has been busy living her best life.

Along with traveling the past few weeks, Ashling has been working to obtain her Pilates instructor certificate. She has been promoting her new career on social media, including various partnerships.

It’s not just Pilates promotions that Ashling has secured, either.

Ashling Lorger puts assets on display for Guess

The blonde beauty uses social media to show off some of her favorite things — especially those she gets paid for.

Guess perfume has become the newest item Ashling fronts. This week, Ashling shared a stunning post on Instagram to promote the product.

Three different photos made up her IG share, with the first one featuring Ashling holding a bouquet of flowers with more on the bed next to her. Ashling rocked a sheer white tank with a fun design that highlighted her ample assets.

The next picture was simply a bottle of Guess perfume sitting on the flowers. In the final shot, Ashling leaned against a wall with flowers in one hand and the Guess perfume in the other.

Ashling had her eyes closed with the sun on her face as she sprayed the perfume on her neck and chest area. Her sheer white tank top gave off that sultry, sexy vibe that helps sell perfume.

The travel bug has bitten Below Deck’s Ashling Lorger

As mentioned above, Ashling has been traveling around Europe for the past few weeks. Ashling has been happily sharing her travel journey with her followers.

One Instagram post was a series of photos of Ashling’s experience in Provence that kicked off with her in an old-fashioned bathtub. Iconic views, restaurants, and a couple of pictures of Ashling’s gorgeous face rounded out her post.

Another showed Ashling enjoying France with one of her pals while sharing some of the stunning views.

Ashling Lorger hasn’t been on Below Deck for a couple of years, but she still remains a fan favorite. The blonde beauty keeps those fans entertained with jaw-dropping social media content.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.