Below Deck Adventure alum Kyle Dickard boasts about arrest after rushing soccer field mid-game

Kyle had a laugh at the recent drama in his life. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Adventure alum Kyle Dickard boasted about his arrest after he rushed a soccer field mid-game — then allegedly tried to bribe police officers to let him off the hook.

The deckhand made a spectacle of himself last weekend when he took off his shirt and then ran onto the field during a game, with his actions resulting in Kyle facing multiple charges.

Adding more fuel to the fire was how he allegedly behaved while being arrested — before seemingly laughing about the incident on social media.

Taking to Instagram after his arrest, Kyle shared a video of him ripping off his shirt and then running from the stands onto a soccer field in the middle of a game.

In the footage, security immediately rushes to get Kyle off the field as he continues to run while waving a flag.

The crowd can be heard screaming as Kyle runs all over the field, avoiding security guards. Kyle’s eventually tackled to the ground, with the crowd going wild as he’s taken into custody.

“How it started vs. How it ended 😅 I would of scored if I had a belt on…js,” he captioned the Instagram Post, which also included a picture of Kyle’s mugshot.

Below Deck Adventure alum Kyle Dickard arrested on multiple charges

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Kyle was accused of hitting a security guard while they tried to catch him on the field, and cops claim he also tried to bribe officers to let him go.

The report reveals the incident took place at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where Colombia was playing Paraguay. Kyle reportedly made multiple offers to pay up to $300 to officers if they’d make it all go away.

Starcasm also obtained a copy of the police report, which declared Kyle’s actions caused the crowd to become unruly. Kyle has been charged with bribery of a public servant, disorderly conduct, and resisting without violation.

After posting his $7,500 bond, Kyle is currently out on bail as he awaits his court date.

Kyle’s time on Below Deck Adventure was short-lived

Kyle only lasted three episodes on the latest Below Deck spin-off.

Captain Kerry Titheradge wasn’t willing to put up with Kyle’s behavior after he kissed Kasie Faddah in front of charter guests and threatened his bunkmate Nathan Morley.

Below Deck fans were not thrilled with his actions, so his early exit was a sigh of relief.

Despite bosun Lewis Lupton not wanting Kyle to leave, it seems Captain Kerry made the right call, especially after Kyle’s actions earlier this week.

Below Deck Adventure airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.