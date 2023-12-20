Below Deck Adventure alum Faye Clarke welcomes baby girl: See the first photos

Faye Clarke from Below Deck Adventure has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, after keeping her pregnancy a secret.

Below Deck fans first met Faye during Season 1 of Below Deck Adventure.

The London native was the chief stew working alongside Captain Kerry Titheradge in Norway.

Below Deck Adventure finished its Bravo run early this year without a reunion show or update on a second season.

Since then, Faye has left yachting to focus on other things like her food stand The Salted Beef Shack.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It turns out the former chief stew hasn’t just been busy with a new business. She’s been keeping a huge secret.

Below Deck Adventure alum Faye Clarke welcomes baby girl

Earlier this month, Faye revealed that she was the mother to a precious baby girl. Instead of sharing the news on her main social media pages, Faye used The Salted Beef Shack IG to announce she’s a mom.

The IG post consisted of a video that showed Faye’s journey from giving birth to being at home with her daughter. This Is Me by The Greatest Showman Ensemble played in the background.

“For all those that have supported me over the past 9 months checking in on me! Msging, calling, visiting and caring, Helping me move into my new home! Watching my journey with my new dog, setting up a new business in Faversham. HERE IS THE UPDATE ON OUR BABY GIRL WHO ENTERED THE WORLD LAST WEDNESDAY. I call her ours because I feel the love from you all. A huge shout out to my birthing partner! And all friends and family that was on stand by!” was the caption on her Instagram post.

Faye gave no details about her little girl, including her name or the baby daddy. The Below Deck Adventure alum admitted in another Instagram post that keeping her pregnancy a secret was hard.

“It was so hard keeping my pregnancy a secret from you as I tell u guys everything, but I documented the whole lot to share with you now!” she wrote in part of a lengthy caption.

The comment section of Faye’s baby announcement post was filled with happiness and love for the new mama. There were even some familiar faces from Below Deck that popped in to express excitement for her.

Faye Clarke’s Below Deck family reacts to her baby news

“Congratulations luv, you both look amazing!!!” wrote Captain Kerry, while Below Deck alum Adrienne Gang responded, “You are both BEAUTIFUL! Congratulations!! 💕💕💕.”

Captain Kerry’s Below Deck Season 11 costar, Ben Willoughby, also replied, sharing his happiness for Faye.

Pic credit: @salt_fae/Instagram

For those wondering why Faye shared her baby news on her business Instagram account, well, there’s a very good reason. Faye’s personal IG account was hacked, and she just got it back.

Below Deck Adventure alum Faye Clarke has entered a new chapter in her life: motherhood. Congrats to Faye on the birth of her baby girl.

Below Deck Adventure is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.