Bekah Martinez talks The Bachelor casting. Pic credit: ABC

Bekah Martinez has moved on from her Bachelor life as she now has two children, Ruth and Franklin, with her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard.

However, fans still talk about the time her family reported her missing while she was vying for the heart of Arie Luyendyk, Jr., and how weird the whole situation was.

They also remember Bekah as the youngest girl on the show, a former nanny with a black pixie cut.

Now, Bekah herself is speaking out about how she got onto The Bachelor and the photos she turned in to production.

Bekah Martinez reveals how she was cast on The Bachelor

On her TikTok account, Bekah, now with long, wavy blonde hair, revealed to Bachelor Nation fans just how she got onto the show that featured Arie as the leading man after a fan asked.

Bekah stated that she just went to an open casting at a hotel and filled out the girl questionnaire form for The Bachelor Season 22.

She then talked about how, at the casting she attended, there weren’t as many girls as she thought there might be. Bekah spoke about how you wait in line, sit in chairs, and are called into a room with a couple of casting crew members and a video camera set up.

Those people then start asking you questions about yourself and what you do. Bekah told fans that she noticed that some girls were in and out in like 30 seconds, but others, herself included, were in the room for like 30 minutes.

Because she was in for such a long period of time, she figured she had a great chance of making it to the next round… which she did. After that, they contacted her again to ask her to send photos and fill out more paperwork.

Bekah shows the photos she turned in to producers

In a second TikTok, as promised, Bekah showed off the photos she turned in to production and even said that they were pretty ridiculous.

She noted that it had been almost five years since she filmed the show, as she portrayed the first picture she sent in. In the photo, Bekah can be seen wearing a long, 1960s-style white cheerleading skirt with a navy blue line toward the bottom, with a gray crop top and no bra underneath.

In the second photo, Bekah revealed that she was sure Peter Krauss would be The Bachelor and not Arie, so she showed herself painting Bekah + Peter while wearing overalls with nothing underneath, showing off some side breast.

The third picture showed Bekah’s bright, infectious smile, and she captioned it by saying, “this green zara top was apparently the only remotely fancy thing I owned.”

In the last three photos, Bekah was rock climbing inside a facility as she flexed for the camera. The last two showed her running outside and playing a board game. Bekah said the photos were supposed to show her as athletic, a thrill-seeker, and having a passion for fitness and board games.

As Bekah can laugh at herself now for the outrageous photos she sent into production, it obviously worked in her favor and gave her an experience she will never forget.

