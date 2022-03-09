Before the 90 Days star Mike Berk reportedly ‘spotted filming’ new season of 90 Day Fiance

Is Mike Berk filming for a new season of 90 Day Fiance? Pic credit: TLC

It looks as though Before the 90 Days star Mike Berk will be appearing on another season of 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance fans met Mike on the current season of Before the Days when the New York native traveled to Colombia in search of love with his online love interest, Ximena Morales.

They proved how incompatible they are this season and rumors of a split between Mike and Ximena have been swirling, especially after some recent remarks made by Ximena accusing Mike of physical abuse.

Before the 90 Days star Mike Berk ‘started filming’ 90 Day Fiance spinoff

Now, a source says that the 34-year-old 90 Day Fiance star has “started filming” another season of the flagship show.

“Mike was spotted shooting a scene in New York with his friend Nelcy,” the source told In Touch. 90 Day Fiance viewers might remember Nelcy from last week’s episode. She is Mike’s friend who translated his conversation with Ximena when she admitted that he had “degenerate” habits.

The insider didn’t specify which spinoff Mike was filming for, but implied that it could be for the next season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

That would make sense if Mike and Ximena have indeed split. Due to contract restrictions from the network, cast members aren’t permitted to spill the tea on the current status of their relationships.

Are Mike and Ximena still together?

However, Ximena’s treatment of Mike so far this season is enough of a reason to believe they didn’t have what it takes to last. Ximena lied to Mike about not being able to bear any more children, complained about his hygiene and farting problem, and suggested he pay for her breast implants before her wedding dress.

Mike has shelled out quite a bit of money since meeting Ximena, admittedly paying her rent and buying her appliances, totaling $15,000.

Ximena also suggested that TLC prompted her two young sons to tell Mike they loved him, and claimed they “do not love Mike Berk.”

Ximena has also been spotted with a new man on social media, further fueling the rumors that she and Mike went their separate ways.

Despite Ximena’s treatment of Mike, her admitting that she’s not in love with him, and expressing her disgust with him, Mike recently said that he still wants to try and make things work between them.

Mike said that he felt a strong connection with Ximena’s family and admitted, “I really want to make it work for the kids. So, I’m just praying for the rockiness to be over.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.