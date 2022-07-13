Becca Tilley speaks on whether the Bachelor franchise will have a same-sex lead

Becca Tilley talks same-sex lead. Pic credit: ABC

Becca Tilley has recently come out to Bachelor Nation and publicly announced her four-year relationship with singer Hayley Kiyoko.

She hasn’t been the only person in Bachelor Nation to later come out as gay, lesbian, or bisexual, either.

Besides Becca, former Bachelor Colton Underwood, Demi Burnett, and, more recently, Elizabeth Corrigan have all announced they are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Now Becca is speaking out on whether she thinks the franchise will ever have a same-sex show in the future.

Becca Tilley talks about a same-sex Bachelor or Bachelorette lead

When she was on Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reasons podcast, Becca Tilley showed her support for a same-sex Bachelor or Bachelorette lead and loved the idea if it was done right.

She declared, “I know they did that in Australia. I think they had a Bachelorette who was bisexual, and I just saw a few clips on TikTok. I didn’t watch the season or anything, but it looked like it was pretty well done and done in a very respectful way.”

Becca went on to say that she has learned that in life, you can’t, and won’t, make everyone happy all of the time.

Becca touched on Demi Burnett’s relationship on BIP

As she talked on the podcast, she brought up the relationship between Demi Burnett and her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty, that the franchise had showcased on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

While talking about their relationship, Becca stated, “And I think if they do it in a way that’s respectful and just normalizes same-sex relationships, I think there’s a way that it can be done.”

Becca also claimed that she doesn’t want the show to be done in a way that sets people backward in the LGBTQ+ world.

Also, while speaking about a potential LGBTQ+ season in the future, Becca talked about how it would make for some good TV watching as she claimed, “It would be great TV [if the contestants fell for each other] because you’re all living in a house together. It’s like, ‘How could it not happen?’ If people were having connections.”

Becca’s current relationship

As Becca stated during the podcast, “Love is love. Just show it – people having the chance to date and fall in love with each other as opposed to making it a spectacle thing.”

She has appreciated the love and support she has received from Bachelor Nation alums and fans after recently coming out to the world.

While it was hard, and she was nervous to announce her relationship with Hayley, she also stated it could not have gone any better. For the full episode with Becca on the Here for the Right Reasons podcast, click here.

