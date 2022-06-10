Becca Tilley shares intimate details about going public with girlfriend Hayley Kiyoko

Becca Tilley reveals information about her and Hayley Kiyoko. Pic credit: ABC

With June being Pride Month, the Bachelor franchise is celebrating with Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko as they recently came out to the public.

While fans knew Becca had been very tight-lipped about the relationship she was in for four years, they had not known it was with a girl, nor did they know it was singer, Hayley Kiyoko.

However, the two recently came out as in a relationship after Hayley’s music video For the Girls was released, as was the TikTok video of them kissing.

Becca and Hayley did their very first interview together as a couple for Amazon Livestream.

Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko talk about Pride Month and going public

Becca started off by saying, “We’re excited to be celebrating pride as a couple out and about with you all. We’ve been out in our lives; this is really special.”

Hayley piped up and added, “I’ve been so proud of Becca, and I’m so happy that we get to share our love with you all. This is our first live together, which is weird because we’ve been together for four years, but here we are!”

When asked what made them decide to announce their relationship publicly, Becca talked about how she feels it was kind of gradual. She claimed she had been talking more about Hayley on podcast episodes and also posting more photos of and with her on social media.

She went on to say, “If you listen to my podcast, I had a nickname for her, which was 95P. I never used pronouns, which was really hard, and I got to a point where I felt so much support and love.”

Becca also said, “When we talked about me being in the music video, it felt like a natural progression for us to share our love story. It wasn’t a whole planned out thing. It just felt like the right time for both of us, honestly.”

Hayley stated on the podcast that the whole Bachelor-themed music video was actually Becca’s idea, and Becca added that Hayley loves the shows.

Becca even said, “Hayley is a huge Bachelor fan, which I found out early on in our relationship, which was a thrill.”

What did Becca say when asked about how Hayley has helped Becca?

While Becca revealed that she has always been a confident woman and has loved herself, she did say Hayley helped her come to terms with her sexuality.

Also, with Hayley being the first woman Becca has ever been with, Becca said there were definitely some hurdles to overcome and challenges that came along with it; however, Hayley has helped her a great deal with all of that.

Moreover, Becca stated on the podcast how shocked she was by the love and support she received from Bachelor Nation when it came to alums and fans. She has relayed how much that has meant to her since making the decision to come out publicly.

For the entire Amazon Livestream interview, click here.

