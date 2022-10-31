Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko are the hottest Velma and Daphne for Halloween

Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko show off their adorable Halloween costumes. Pic credit: @hayleykiyoko/Instagram

The Bachelor’s Becca Tilley and her girlfriend Hayley Kiyoko gave the ultimate “plot twist” with their Halloween costumes this year.

Becca, formerly seen as a contestant on Seasons 19 and 20 of The Bachelor, recently announced her relationship with Hayley after keeping it from fans for the past few years.

Hayley, a triple threat who previously played Velma in the live-action adaptation of Scooby-Doo!, decided to revisit the role this year with Becca by her side as the character Daphne.

Although Velma and Daphne are notably best friends in the series, Becca and Hayley decided to switch up their storyline for Halloween this year.

Over the weekend, the couple shared their costume photos of them portraying the characters in their signature orange and purple outfits. Becca was seen rocking a long-sleeved purple dress with a matching headband and green neck scarf, while Hayley embodied Velma with a pair of black-rimmed glasses, an orange top, and red pants.

Both wore wigs, as Hayley had on Velma’s short black bob, and Becca completed her look with Daphne’s classic bangs and long, orange hair.

The Bachelor’s Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko call themselves a ‘plot twist’

Becca shared a series of snaps of the two in their costumes while adorably smiling at each other through a magnifying glass.

“Unexpected plot twist 💜🧡,” the former contestant wrote in the caption.

Hayley also shared her own photos of their outfits, which showed the pair posing for the camera and sharing a sweet kiss.

“Jinkies!! Lost my glasses, found my girl 🔎,” Hayley wrote.

Becca Tilley announces relationship with Hayley Kiyoko

Although she may not have had the most successful run in the Bachelor franchise, Becca has shown nothing but joy since publicly announcing her relationship with Hayley.

Earlier this year, Becca shared a compilation video that contained multiple video clips of sweet moments her and Hayley had shared together over the past few years.

“hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch,” Becca wrote in the video’s caption.

She later confirmed they had been together for some time already before publicly informing her followers. She shared a photo of her and Hayley posing cheek-to-cheek with a caption that read, “Nothing new.”

From the initial “launch” to sharing their cute couple’s costume over the weekend, it’s safe to say Becca and Hayley are happier than ever as they continue to give fans an insight into their adorable relationship.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.