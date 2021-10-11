Becca Kufrin’s net worth is impressive — Here’s how The Bachelorette star makes her money

Becca Kufrin’s net worth has grown since being a part of The Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: ABC

Becca Kufrin is proof that it pays to be a beloved member of Bachelor Nation.

While Becca’s had plenty of ups and downs on her love journey within The Bachelor franchise, she has still managed to build a successful life for herself and make bank through various avenues which have greatly increased her net worth.

Becca Kufrin’s net worth has grown massively since being on The Bachelorette

When Becca debuted on The Bachelor her background was in public relations and in the past she’s worked as a publicist in her hometown of Minnesota.

However, now that Becca has become a breakout star within The Bachelor franchise, she makes her money in new ways and certainly appears to put her PR skills to use as an influencer and TV personality.

After being The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin’s net worth was reported to be $200,000 according to The Richest.

Now, Becca’s net worth is estimated at $1 million, which is quite an impressive leap.

So how did Becca grow her fortune?

When starring on The Bachelorette, Becca is rumored to have been paid $100k, which is what members of the franchise have revealed is the general payday for leads.

Becoming one of the biggest names within The Bachelor franchise, Becca was able to leverage her popularity into hosting gigs. Becca hosts the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast and she also was a host during The Bachelor Live On Stage tour.

Along with hosting, Becca is a social media influencer and boasts a staggering 1.3 million followers.

Through her platform, Becca is able to make serious money by promoting products and patterning with brands.

Becca also was able to launch her own companies such as her clothing line called B the Label and her sparkling wine brand Bourbon which contributes to her income.

Becca Kufrin got money and love from her time on Bachelor in Paradise

Becca also got paid for her historic stint on Bachelor in Paradise, becoming the first-ever Bachelorette to join a BIP cast.

It’s been revealed that Bachelor in Paradise cast members get paid by the day, with the more popular cast members potentially being paid at an even higher flat rate. The longer a castmate stays on the island, the more they’re paid.

Considering Becca Kufrin made it all the way to the finale episode and is one of the most popular members of the franchise, it’s safe to say she made a pretty penny from her time on Bachelor in Paradise.

More importantly, Becca found love with Thomas Jacobs on Bachelor in Paradise, and the couple is still going strong to this day with Becca feeling hopeful that ‘third times a charm’ now that she’s with Thomas.

The Bachelorette returns Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.