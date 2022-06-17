Becca Kufrin reveals that Thomas Jacobs is the first fiance she’s actually wanted to marry

Becca Kufrin says Thomas Jacobs is definitely the one. Pic credit: ABC

Becca Kufrin stole the hearts of Bachelor Nation fans during Season 22 of The Bachelor. After Arie Luyendyk, Jr. chose her as his winner, and then broke up with her on camera for his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, fans felt for her even more.

Viewers were ecstatic when Becca was chosen as the next lead for Season 14 of The Bachelorette, and even more happy when she found love with her winner, Garrett Yrigoyen.

However, that was not a happily ever after as expected either, after Becca wasn’t impressed with Garrett’s take on a racially sensitive topic during a podcast episode of Bachelor Happy Hour with Rachel Lindsay and Becca.

Now, it seems, after meeting Thomas Jacobs, her current fiancé, Becca has finally decided this man is definitely the one.

The third time’s the charm for Becca Kufrin and engagements

Becca has revealed after two engagements went wrong, this time she is 100% positive she has gotten it right and found the one.

During an exclusive with Us Weekly’s podcast Here for the Right Reasons, Becca revealed, “I keep learning stuff about him. Like any relationship, I would hope to learn something new about my partner and just keep falling more and more in love. Thomas always keeps me on my toes.”

She even declared, “He’s the first guy too that I’m, like, ‘I actually want to spend my entire life with you.’ I wanna start planning the wedding and I wanna do all of the things where in the past I’m like, ‘Oh no, it’s [not] necessarily for me, but we’ll see.’”

What did Becca have to say about her fiancé, Thomas Jacobs?

Becca went on to say, “He is truly the most adventurous, fun, easygoing man. But what I think makes this relationship different with him is that he’s really the one person [I’ve been with] who our values and our morals align. Yes, we’re engaged and we’ve talked about what our marriage will look like and what a future with kids will look like, and how we want our family dynamic to be.”

She discussed how Thomas is the very first guy she’s been with who truly has the same morals and values as she does. They have similar viewpoints and are on the same page on raising kids and how they will parent.

Becca also stated that their families are similar and have been a true support system for both she and Thomas, and their relationship together as well.

What will the couple’s wedding look like?

While the two have already been untraditional with Becca proposing to Thomas instead of the other way around, it sounds like their wedding will be a bit unique as well.

Becca talked about how they want it to be a casual, relaxed atmosphere, where everyone is just handing out and socializing.

She explained, “So we probably will just have a ton of food trucks and a ton of games and make it a big party atmosphere… We won’t have the traditional seated plated dinner with the speeches and, you know, all of that.”

It sounds like Becca has truly found her soulmate in Thomas and that the two bring out the best in one another. For the entire Here for the Right Reasons podcast episode with Becca, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.