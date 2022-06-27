Becca Kufrin reacts to Bachelor in Paradise fans hating on her Thomas Jacobs proposal

Becca Kufrin has once again responded to the haters who call her desperate for proposing to Thomas Jacobs. Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

Becca Kufrin has reacted to fans’ criticism of her proposal to now-fiance Thomas Jacobs, claiming she just tunes out the hate.

The former Bachelorette, who met Thomas during Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, recently got engaged after she was the one who popped the question.

Becca Kufrin proposed to Thomas Jacobs and attracted a lot of criticism

While it’s more common for a man to get down on one knee and ask his lady to marry him, Becca bucked tradition and has received intense criticism for it.

Becca has hit back at the haters multiple times, most recently in an interview on Extra! with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.

Speaking on the actual proposal, Becca said, “It just came to fruition… I knew he was also planning something and he still wants to propose, so I didn’t want to take away from that… but I was like, ‘I wonder if he is going to beat me to the punch?’ I didn’t get down on one knee but asked him to marry me on May 15.”

Becca doesn’t see the logic in the hateful comments she has received

As for the criticism she has received, Becca responded, “To me I’m like ‘why?’ Logically that thought process doesn’t make sense to me. So I just tune them out. I tune all of the haters out. I knew from a public standpoint people were going to be like, ‘What the heck? That’s so different.'”

Becca has previously responded to people who called her “desperate” during the June 7 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast and revealed she doesn’t understand the logic some people use.

She explained, “We’ve received so much love from people, but I’ve also seen comments where people are like, ‘She’s desperate. But why does it, as a female, make me desperate to want to [propose] to somebody? If Thomas in a week were to do the exact same thing, no one says he’s desperate. It doesn’t make sense to me. The logic’s not there.”

Becca shared pictures of the romantic proposal to Thomas

Becca shared photos of the engagement on her Instagram, calling her proposal to Thomas the “ultimate plot twist.”

She captioned the photos, “In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES! We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back [heart emoji].”

It’s the third time Becca has been engaged, after winning Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on Season 22 of The Bachelor and when she was cast as The Bachelorette during Season 14, where she ultimately chose Garrett Yrigoyen.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.