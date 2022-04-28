Becca Kufrin gives fans advice on how to get over a breakup

Becca Kufrin speaks out about how to survive a breakup. Pic credit: ABC

Becca Kufrin has had a great deal of heartbreak regarding The Bachelor franchise.

When she first made her debut on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, she was given the final rose and was proposed to by Arie; however, during the finale and After the Final Rose, Arie broke it off with Becca and got back with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham.

As Becca returned to the show The Bachelorette the following season, she thought she had found her soulmate when she got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. However, after some comments Garrett made that differed from Becca’s ideas and opinions, the two broke off their engagement.

Becca then took a chance on last summer’s Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she found Thomas Jacobs. While Becca broke up with him before Paradise ended, they ultimately reconciled after the show and are still together today. It seems that Becca has finally found her person.

Through all of Becca Kufrin’s heartbreaks, she has some advice for her fans when it comes to breakups

However, Becca does have a great deal of practice in surviving heartbreak when it comes to relationships, and during a fan Q&A, she revealed her thoughts.

Becca shared advice about dealing with a breakup: “Once the relationship has ended, leave it in the past. Don’t keep going through old photos or keep creeping on them on social media. Also, get rid of anything that reminds you of that person. Burn it, toss it in the trash, leave it in the past.”

She then went on to say, “Give yourself time to heal and go through the emotions. Don’t feel bad about feeling sad and down some days.”

Becca has made a list to help her during breakups

Becca also discussed that she had made lists in the past of things that make her happy, that she likes to do, or that keep her going during and after a breakup. She also revealed to listeners and viewers that “It’s a very traumatic experience in life.”

After talking about the list(s) she had made, almost all of the fans said they would love to see it; therefore, Becca stated that someday she would share that list.

While it seems like Becca has had a lot of struggles and heartbreak in her past, she now seems the happiest she has ever been with her current boyfriend, Thomas Jacobs.

In fact, in a recent podcast episode, Thomas even revealed to Bachelor Nation that he has plans to propose to Becca and that he is just finalizing details.

Fans are so glad that Becca has seemed to find her happily ever after.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.