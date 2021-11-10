Becca Kufrin gets emotional talking about one Bachelorette contestant on Michelle Young’s season

Ex-Bachelorette Becca Kufrin got emotional talking about Season 18 contestant, Rick Leach. Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

Becca Kufrin clearly has been watching Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette and the latest episode had the ex-lead getting emotional about one contestant in particular.

“I can’t imagine having a parent pass away the way that he did and like still feeling that guilt that Rick had said he felt for kind of breaking up his parent’s marriage,” the 31-year-old revealed on the November 10 episode of Bachelor Happy Hour.

Co-hosting with Tayshia Adams, the two ex-Bachelorettes dished on the latest episode that featured an adventurous one-on-one with Rick Leach, a medical sales rep from Los Angeles, California.

Becca Kufrin gets emotional talking about one contestant on Michelle Young’s season

From his debut on a dinner table, Rick Leach’s goofy yet endearing personality has not only made Bachelor Nation a fan but has cemented Becca as one as well.

Michelle and Rick enjoyed a first date that consisted of hiking, but their connection really grew when Rick opened up to the Minnesota educator about his family over dinner.

Michelle made Rick feel comfortable enough to open up about the text message he found as a teenager that broke the marriage of his parents. Revealing that his father blamed him till the day he died only a short three years ago, Rick’s vulnerability captivated Michelle and the hearts of viewers everywhere.

“I felt for him,” Becca added while on the podcast. “I’m glad that he was able to share that with Michelle because obviously, that’s such a huge part of him.”

Becca says Ricks makes her ‘still believe it works’ about the show

Becca has been a Rick fan since day one and went as she went as far to say, “If it doesn’t work out between him and Michelle, I want to find him a really great girl one day.”

“There’s something about him, there’s no hidden agenda,” Tayshia explained of Rick. “He has a very pure heart and I feel like, he just wants someone just to love him and see him just like how he sees her.”

Agreeing with her co-host, Becca added, “Makes this show worthwhile and makes me still believe it works because there’s good, genuine guys.”

Do you think Rick will receive Michelle Young’s final rose? Tune into The Bachelorette this season to find out.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.