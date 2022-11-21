Becca Kufrin chips tooth ‘trying to be cool’

Bachelor in Paradise star Becca Kufrin’s teeth suffer in the process of filming an amusing video. Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

Becca Kufrin’s social media activity went a bit too far recently.

The Bachelor Nation star admitted that her recent attempt to be cool for TikTok didn’t bode well and resulted in a chipped tooth.

Becca and BIP fiance Thomas Jacobs shared posts explaining the aftermath of the video-gone-wrong, as Becca showed off her chipped tooth.

Becca suggested the video was a sign that she shouldn’t make TikToks at 30 years old.

Fortunately, Becca and Thomas laughed off the mishap as Becca plans to make an appointment with her dentist.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chipped tooth and all, Becca still has lots to smile about as she and Thomas are in the midst of wedding planning as they prepare to spend the rest of their life together.

Becca Kufrin shows off her chipped tooth and explains how it happened

Thomas Jacobs took to his Instagram Stories to urge fans to watch Becca’s TikTok after she chipped her tooth making the video.

During Thomas’ video, Becca came into the frame and exclaimed that she even swallowed the chipped part of her tooth while zooming in to show the aftermath of her tooth.

Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

Becca also elaborated on her Instagram Stories as she stated, “This is why I can’t TikTok over the age of 30 cuz…”

She then gave another close-up of the chipped tooth and shared, “I chipped my tooth trying to be cool.”

Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

Becca did end up sharing the humorous TikTok video that led to the chipped tooth as she spits out a cork and holds up a bottle while mouthing audio.

Becca captioned the post, “Just one healthy pour. Chipped my tooth in the making of this stupid tok so as Post Malone once said ‘let me get my dentist on the phone.’”

Becca Kufrin promotes her Bourdon wine for the most ‘wine-derful’ time of year

Becca is the founder of her own sparkling wine brand Bourdon, and she recently promoted the brand to her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The historic Bachelor in Paradise star urged fans of the wine to mark their calendars for her first annual holiday Soiree.

The Soiree will be for a good cause, as Becca informed that a portion of ticket sales would go to Shelter to Soldier, which adopts dogs and trains them to become service dogs for veterans.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.