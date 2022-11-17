Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs predict which Bachelor in Paradise couples will last

Thomas and Becca predict which couples will last beyond Paradise. Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

Having met on the beach themselves, it’s clear Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs know a thing or two about Bachelor in Paradise relationships.

Although Thomas was not a contestant on Becca’s season of The Bachelorette, the two met during Season 7 of BIP and quickly became one of the strongest couples on the show.

They memorably broke up during the season’s finale, but not for long, as the pair later rekindled their romance back in the “real world” and have been going strong ever since.

Becca even popped the question to Thomas back in May, and he later reciprocated the act just last month.

The successful BIP couple was featured on Tuesday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, where they got to meet the current contestants and inform them that Paradise would be holding its own Sadie Hawkins dance.

After spending some time with the Season 8 couples, they recently revealed which ones they believe will survive beyond Paradise while speaking on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs dish on which Bachelor in Paradise couples will last

While acknowledging that Thomas has no clue of any spoilers this season, Becca asked her fiance to first give his thoughts on which couples would make it out of Paradise together.

Thomas immediately mentioned Brandon Jones and Serene Brook Russell, who are a shoo-in to get engaged during the finale next week.

“I think they should’ve let Brandon and Serene get engaged, like, two weeks ago and just let them have Fantasy Suites for the last month of Paradise,” he joked. “They’ll probably get married the same time we do.”

Thomas continued to say that he hopes Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby last beyond Paradise, saying Michael deserves “that type of happiness” and Michael’s son James “wants that for his family.”

Becca and Thomas were also rooting for Brittany Galvin and Tyler Norris and admitted that they could see the two leaving the show as a strong couple.

Thomas and Becca reveal which BIP couples will break up

Although they’re hoping for the best, Becca and Thomas were not shy in letting fans know which contestants they believe will leave the beach single once again.

They believe the twins, Justin and Joey, won’t last in their current relationships with Shanae and Florence… especially not after Shanae said she didn’t want a “TikTok boyfriend” in next week’s preview.

They also think the relationships between Aaron and Genevieve and Kate and Logan simply won’t stand a chance post-Paradise.

The last thing they revealed? They are pining for Rodney Mathews to be the next Bachelor after Zach Shallcross.

And, well, so is the rest of Bachelor Nation.

