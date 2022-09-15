Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs enjoy stunning beach views

Bachelor in Paradise’s Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are still going strong. Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs enjoyed gorgeous San Diego sights at Sunset Cliffs.

Becca and Thomas managed to be a Bachelor Nation success story after appearing on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

During their season of BIP, Becca became the first ever Bachelorette lead to look for love on the island, and her attempt to find love proved successful.

While Thomas and Becca didn’t get engaged in the Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 finale, they did maintain a romantic relationship away from the cameras.

Becca then proposed to Thomas, and he said yes.

As fiancés, Becca and Thomas continue to enjoy life and fun outings while preparing for their wedding.

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs take silly snaps at Sunset Cliffs

Becca Kufrin took to her Instagram to share several affectionate photos from her time at Sunset Cliffs with Thomas.

In the opening photo, Becca looked cozy as she wrapped herself in Thomas’ arm, and the two smiled at the camera while both were wearing grey. Palm trees and a cloudy sky could be seen behind them.

In the second photo, Thomas planted a kiss on Becca’s head as she smiled and closed her eyes. The third photo saw Becca nuzzling Thomas as he guzzled a drink directly from the bottle.

Becca also took a photo of her and Thomas’ feet as they sat on a cliff overlooking the water.

In a solo shot of Thomas, he oversaw the incredible sky and water with his back turned away from the camera. Becca also shared silly and candid photos.

Becca captioned the post, “Nights with my [ball] n [chain].”

On Thomas’ page, he shared some of his and Becca’s more playful photos.

The first photo of the slide saw Becca looking away with a bottle as Thomas looked at the camera and snapped a selfie.

The following photos featured Thomas with his eyes closed as Becca looked camera-ready, Thomas making a strained face as Becca kissed him, and another where both looked ready for the photo as Becca took a sip of her drink.

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs warm hearts with cute photos

Friends, fans, and family enjoyed seeing Becca and Thomas’ posts.

Thomas’ mother commented, “Cuties!!” And another commenter wrote, “This is cute.”

Other comments included, “You guys are [fire] #lovelycouple,” “Cute little winos!” and “Love your love 4 one another.”

Becca also commented on Thomas’ post, writing, “You should like be a model.”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.