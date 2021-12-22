Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs caught kissing in the ATFR audience

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs chose an interesting time to show PDA. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation couple Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs appeared on the After the Final Rose special both to show support for Michelle Young and to put their love on display.

Sitting in the audience, fans noticed Becca and Thomas in an intimate moment and the timing of their PDA was humorous considering it was during a more serious downcast moment of the show.

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs share a smooch in the audience

At the start of the ATFR special, solo host Kaitlyn Bristowe announced that there was Bachelor Nation royalty in the building.

Viewers then got to see Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 couples Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile as well as Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs sitting in the audience.

The Bachelorette Season 18 runner-up, Brandon Jones had the first interview of the night and he was understandably a bit somber after rewatching his incredibly emotional breakup with Michelle Young.

Later, Michelle Young came out to have a chat with Brandon and as Brandon vulnerably expressed himself, fans noticed Thomas and Becca may have been a bit distracted.

Reality Steve caught the moment of Becca and Thomas’ background kiss and shared the screenshot writing, “Becca and Thomas kissing in the background while Brandon is spilling his guts is the highlight of the show so far.”

Becca and Thomas kissing in the background while Brandon is spilling his guts is the highlight of the show so far. pic.twitter.com/9Db8ueWxIr

It seems love was in the air during the ATFR special, as Thomas and Becca were showing PDA and Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya got to announce that they are still happily engaged and as in love as ever during their segment of the show.

Becca Kufrin reacts to her public kiss with Thomas Jacobs

Thomas and Becca’s kiss in the audience got people talking and Becca became aware of the affectionate screenshot circulating the web.

Among sharing videos on her Instagram story of her and Thomas getting dressed up for the special, Becca also shared a post that featured her kissing Thomas in the audience.

The original post read, “[Thomas Jacobs] and [Becca Kufrin] getting down in the background.”

Becca had an unapologetic response as she wrote, “Can ya blame me?”

After falling for each other on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and breaking up towards the end of the season, Becca and Thomas rekindled away from the show and it appears now Becca and Thomas are continuing to happily grow in love and build a life together.

