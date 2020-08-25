Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen split: He donates to Becca’s neighbor’s GoFundMe to help with cancer treatments

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen may have split up or taken a break in their relationship but they haven’t confirmed anything.

For a few weeks, fans have wanted answers from Becca as she’s been avoiding any questions or comments about their current relationship status.

And while she continues to get questions, she’s redirecting her focus elsewhere.

Last week, she posted about her old neighbor’s medical situation, revealing that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

And she shared a GoFundMe page.

Garrett Yrigoyen donates to Becca Kufrin’s neighbor’s cancer fund

Whether Becca and Garrett have split up, they appear to be cordial.

Garrett decided to donate to the GoFundMe campaign set up for the former Bachelorette’s neighbor Sandy Joachim.

Interestingly, Garrett donated $201, whereas Kufrin donated $200.

Joachim was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after experiencing a decreased appetite, fatigue, and abdominal discomfort for a few weeks. She was worried that she may have diverticulitis, which affects the digestive tract. However, a CT scan at the emergency room found a two-centimeter mass in her pancreas.

Because of the diagnosis, she’s now in treatment and she’s had to stop her work as a cleaning lady. That’s where the GoFundMe page comes in. The goal is $12,000 and it’s currently just over $11,000.

Last week, Becca was spotted without her engagement ring. At the time, she was staying with her mother and she revealed that her mom’s neighbor had been diagnosed with cancer.

She also added that she had known this neighbor her entire life and wanted to help. She shared the GoFundMe page to spread awareness about the efforts to help out.

Becca Kufrin won’t clarify what is going on

Even though there have been reports about her relationship, Becca doesn’t want to clarify what is going on with Garrett.

When the story first surfaced, Becca decided to correct the writer’s grammar and misspelling of names rather than address the rumor in the first place.

As for Garrett, he’s been backpacking with some friends in Nevada, avoiding all questions or accusations in regards to his relationship.

Last week, we reported that fans speculated that Becca had moved into a new home as she shared photos of her unpacking boxes. She also shared a video of her dog sleeping on a couch.

Again, Garrett donating to the fund makes it seem that everyone is cordial and happy – even if they are broken up.

