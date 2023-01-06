Beaux Raymond stuns in white undies for her latest photoshoot. Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

Beaux Raymond is starting off her Friday well with her latest photo shoot. The Too Hot to Handle star looked amazing as she wished her followers a “peachy Friday.”

The reality TV personality wore a white low-cut bralette that featured spaghetti straps with matching underwear. Over her, she wore a blue and white varsity jacket for a sporty effect.

She dressed up the sporty outfit with a pair of white strappy heels, worn with white socks underneath.

Beaux kept it simple and wore a pearl necklace as her accessory of choice.

The blonde bombshell had her hair styled in light waves and let it cascade down her shoulders.

For her makeup, she went for a sultry vibe, with brown smokey eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

The season three winner showcased some model poses including one of her standing up and another of her sitting on white furniture, giving her followers a good look at her outfit of choice.

Beaux Raymond enjoyed the holidays with Shein

While many of us spent the holidays with friends and family, Beaux Raymond made sure to get the holiday started with her favorite brand Shein. Shein is a fast fashion brand known for its trendy fashion and affordable prices.

The items are primarily sold online, but Beaux decided to partner up with the company to promote their Christmas pop-up shop. The store was in London and allowed fans to do some early holiday shopping from December 2nd to December 4th.

To promote the big event, Beaux posted a picture in a gorgeous pink dress from Shein. The dress featured one shoulder, a cut-out along the waist, and an asymmetrical cut that gathered along the hips leading into a high slit.

The social media star wore her blonde hair down in a side part, sporting romantic curls.

With a dress so beautiful, she only needed a silver ring and a matching bracelet to keep attention on the gown.

Beaux Raymond stuns in a colorful Fashion Nova dress

Beaux Raymond is no stranger to color and looked amazing while out on the town in photos shared on Instagram. She had on a maxi dress courtesy of the retailer, Fashion Nova.

The blonde wore a skintight dress with a thermal print and royal blue mesh sleeves. She paired the ensemble with strappy red heels that matched her small purse perfectly.

Beaux kept the jewelry simple and wore a silver watch and hoop earrings.

She switched up her hairstyle with a half-up half-down look to show off her gorgeous features.

For her makeup, she had brown eyeshadow and matching brown lipstick to complete the stunning look.