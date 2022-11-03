Beaux looked amazing in a flattering outfit. Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

Beaux Raymond looked incredible this week when she wowed in a burgundy outfit.

The 24-year-old reality star looked stunning in the miniskirt and crop top set, which she paired with a cropped matching jacket.

With chain detailing across the bottom, Beaux showed off her toned legs in the skirt.

She also showcased her svelte figure and pierced belly button, which she’d added a diamond stud to.

The Too Hot To Handle star wore her long blond hair loose around her shoulders, and accessorized simply with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

She added false lashes to the look and a subtle pink lipstick.

Beaux kindly linked her outfit for her fans, which was from popular brand Fashion Nova.

“How cute is this?” she remarked to her 576K Instagram fans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Beau showed off her incredible figure in the outfit. Pic credit: @_beauxraymond_/Instagram

Beaux Raymond shares her favorite looks from Fashion Nova

Beaux has been documenting her sense of style with her fans and shared more outfits from her collaboration with Fashion Nova with her followers.

In one post, the star wore a pair of black leather trousers, which she paired with a pair of black and white sneakers.

Beaux added a cropped red sweater and looked cool and casual as she posed with an iced coffee.

In another cleverly edited video post, Beaux showed off two more of her favorite looks.

In one, Beaux looked incredible in a cream knitted dress that had a fur collar.

The cuffs also had the added fur detail, and Beaux wore long black boots and carried a tiny matching bag to complete the outfit.

In the second choice, Beaux showed off her toned abs in a cropped red shirt.

With a cute tie detail on the long sleeves, Beaux paired the top with a black leather miniskirt to showcase her long legs.

Beaux’s locks looked incredible as she wore the front parts pinned back to keep them off her face.

Beaux Raymond shares makeup tips with fans

Beaux was kind enough to share her beauty routine with her fans.

Sharing her everyday makeup look with her followers, the star looked amazing as she put her products on while wearing a black lace and silk robe.

Beaux detailed the list of high-end items she used, which included a Dior primer, Laura Mercier powder, and several products from Nars, Mac, and Benefit.

Beaux completed her transformation by donning a lovely green top with cut-out detailing.