Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams gets 4-year prison sentence for fraud

Brittish Williams got bad news during her recent court appearance as the Basketball Wives star finally learned her fate.

On October 24, St. Louis – U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey sentenced her to four years in prison.

In May of this year, Brittish pleaded guilty to 15 felonies, which included four counts of bank fraud, five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, three counts of wire fraud, and three counts of making false statements to the IRS.

She will spend four years behind bars for committing $564,000 worth of frauds–including tax fraud, bank fraud, insurance fraud, and three separate pandemic fraud schemes.

After serving her sentence, Brittish will be on supervised release for another five years and will have to pay $564,069 in restitution.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Social Security Administration.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Missouri, issued a press release and shared the lengthy details of Brittish Williams’s crimes.

Brittish admitted to “under-reporting her income on tax returns for 2017-2019 and falsely claiming a niece and nephew as dependents, thereby avoiding $29,366 in tax.”

She fraudulently opened credit cards and bank accounts using other people’s Social Security numbers and didn’t pay her debts — causing the victim companies to lose $28,537.

She also committed bank fraud by using those Social Security numbers to open accounts and “deposited thousands of dollars’ worth of checks taken from other peoples’ accounts without their knowledge and then withdrew the money, causing another $23,850 in losses.”

The Basketball Wives star admitted that during the pandemic, she submitted nine applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans containing false information about business income and payroll.

“She used the $144,400 that resulted from two of the applications to fund her personal lifestyle,” the release said.

Furthermore, she received “$52,647 from four Paycheck Protection Program loans.”

After her indictment, the 33-year-old continued her fraudulent schemes.

In 2022 she falsely claimed to be a resident of California and applied for the state’s COVID-19 Rent Relief program, claiming she couldn’t pay her rent, and received $27,801.

She also submitted fake medical bills to at least one insurance company, which resulted in $139,479.92 being paid out to her, co-conspirators, or both.

Brittish has also not filed annual tax returns since her indictment in October of 2021.

During her prison sentencing, Judge Autrey told Brittish, “You knew what you were doing. You knew it was wrong, and you did it anyway.”

Brittish Williams shares her first post since her prison sentencing

Brittish Williams’ attorney, Beau Brindley, gave a statement to PEOPLE after her sentencing and claimed that her client was not punished for fraud, “but for her celebrity.”

“The Court chose to treat her more harshly due to her status as a public figure rather than treating similarly situated defendants equally,” he said, adding “We will challenge this sentence through every legal means available.”

Meanwhile, Brittish shared her first post since learning her fate, and it tells us that her main concern right now is her daughter, Dash Dior Gordon.

She posted a photo with the adorable five-year-old and wrote: “🤍♾️🙏🏽Forever me and you.”

Season 11 of Basketball Wives airs Mondays at 9/8c on VH1.