Barrie Drewitt-Barlow spills the tea on Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint, disses Captain Glenn Shephard

Barrie has named Captain Glenn his least favorite Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew member. Pic credit: Bravo

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow has spilled the tea on his family’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint, making it clear he is not a Captain Glenn Shephard fan at all.

Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht introduced viewers to Barrie and his family. The group featured Barrie, his ex-Tony Drewitt-Barlow, their five children, Barrie’s now-fiancé Scott, and Tony’s boyfriend, Brent.

No, they are not your typical family, which is one reason the group was oh so entertaining.

The Drewitt-Barlow family was featured on three episodes of the hit Bravo show. There was a lot of drama that went down during their charter.

It turns out, though, there’s so much more to the story than Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers saw.

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow spills the tea on Below Deck Yacht stint

Daisy Kelliher, Alli Dore, and Dani Soares recently launched Pita Party, the podcast. The three ladies continue to have their weekly IG series Pita Party that shares their thoughts on the most recent Below Deck episodes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Barrie stopped by the Pita Party podcast to dish his experience on the Bravo show. He referred to the charter as one of the best vacations the family has ever had. Seriously, Barrie couldn’t stop gushing for the experience and the crew.

Since it was filmed during the pandemic, the family had to quarantine in a small villa in Croatia ahead of the charter. Barrie spilled the paparazzi discovered the villa and was all over them. When they boarded Parsifal III, Barrie shared it was wonderful because the paparazzi couldn’t find the family.

The UK native teased he was supposed to appear on the show again. Barrie didn’t give details. However, it seems like he was returning to Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, which has wrapped filming.

This time around, Barrie would have been a guest of one of his friends. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for him to make another appearance.

Barrie would happily do another stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht or even try Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean.

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow disses Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard

Despite how it came across on TV, Barrie spilled the Parsifal III crew was outstanding. Yes, he even gushed over chef Natasha De Bourg. Although Barrie declared she still can’t make poached eggs properly.

Dani and Daisy asked which crew member surprised Barrie the most. The two ladies were shocked when he said, Captain Glenn.

Barrie declared the captain comes across as a nice guy. However, Barrie had an interaction with Captain Glenn that gave him a different impression of the captain.

“He made one comment because I was on my phone. I think he expected me to just put the phone down and have a conversation with him,” Barrie said. “And it’s like hang on a minute. You’re the captain of a fcking boat. Don’t tell me I’ve got to put my phone down when I’m running a multi-million dollar a year business. And I’m trying to send an important message out to somebody. And you walk off saying, ‘Hum rude!’ And I just didn’t like it. I thought he was a two-faced bastard, and there was just something about him I didn’t like.”

Daisy did defend Captain Glenn, but Barrie didn’t buy it. Barrie also alluded to deckhand Sydney Zaruba hooking up with the captain.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Barrie Drewitt-Barlow didn’t hold back regarding his experience on the show. Barrie even shaded Captain Glenn Shephard, spilling the story that made him not a fan of the captain.

What did you think of Barrie dissing Captain Glenn?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.