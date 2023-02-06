Barefaced Chantel Everett walks adorable dog

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett recently shared a barefaced selfie while out walking an adorable pooch.

32-year-old Chantel snapped the outdoor shot while looking at the camera stoically. Her eyebrows looked defined, but she did not have any eye makeup on.

There was, however, a filter over the photo where Chantel’s face looked smooth and contoured.

The TLC personality wore a light pink coat with a black track jacket underneath and had her dark hair down, parted in the middle, and straight.

Chantel took the selfie on a dog walking outing and shared an image of the adorable dog she had on a leash.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The dog looked like a small chocolate Pomeranian-looking breed, and Chantel captured the dog looking up at her. It’s unclear whether the dog is Chantel’s or if she was walking it for someone else. On The Family Chantel, viewers only saw a cat that Chantel owned with her ex, Pedro Jimeno.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett likes to go on vacation a lot

Through her Instagram account, she where shares a lot of content, Chantel often shows off the frequent vacations she goes on. Sharing lots of bikini, pool, and excursion photos, Chantel likes to show that she is living her best life.

Chantel’s affinity to travel was a point of contention in her marriage to Pedro. Pedro thought Chantel cared too much about going on vacation and didn’t put effort into the things he cared about.

Chantel is a hospital nurse with a schedule where she works three days on and four days off and has said on the show that she likes to do what makes her happy during her time off.

Chantel Everett’s sister Winter Everett moved in with Chantel

On Season 4 of The Family Chantel, viewers watched the demise of Chantel and Pedro’s marriage. With that backdrop, fans watched Pedro move out of the house he and Chantel shared and had only recently purchased.

After Pedro moved out, Chantel’s little sister Winter Everett moved in to move out of their parent’s house and support her sister through the difficult time she was having.

It’s unclear if Chantel and Winter still live together in that house or if Chantel is in a different living situation now.

In any case, Chantel and Winter, and the rest of the Everett family are really close, and viewers saw all of them support Chantel during the ugly breakup she had with Pedro.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Discovery+.