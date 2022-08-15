Barefaced Chantel Everett says ‘time to let the hair down’ in after-work selfie

Chantel Everett shared a no-makeup selfie with The Family Chantel viewers. Pic credit: TLC

The Family Chantel viewers have been watching 90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett go through deep marital struggles on screen throughout Season 4 of the hit spinoff.

Off-screen, viewers have found out that the 31-year-old Georgia native is in the process of a nasty divorce from her husband of five years, Pedro Jimeno.

Chantel has mostly tried to focus on herself on social media as the drama continues. In a recent Instagram Story, Chantel did just that as she shared a barefaced picture of herself taken after work where she is a hospital nurse.

Chantel’s skin was glowing as she remarked that it was time to let her “hair down.”

Looking at Chantel’s Instagram these days, viewers can tell that she is trying to keep her family close and move forward amid the chaos in the fallout of her marriage.

Chantel accused Pedro of adultery and abuse, and the once-happy couple has mutual restraining orders on each other.

Chantel and Pedro were first on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance before appearing on several seasons of Happily Ever After? and eventually getting their own spinoff in The Family Chantel.

Chantel Everett showed The Family Chantel fans the real her after work

Chantel used her Instagram Stories to show The Family Chantel fans a barefaced after-work selfie.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Chantel appeared to be wearing her nursing scrubs and looked at the camera with a half smile and makeup-free face.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

A caption was added that said, “All done [happy face emoji] time to let the hair down.”

She tagged a clock signaling that it was 7:42 PM.

Chantel Everett’s trip to the Dominican Republic on The Family Chantel failed

Chantel went to the Dominican Republic on The Family Chantel in a last-ditch effort to save her marriage to Pedro.

She went there intending to repair her relationship with Pedro’s family, but once Pedro got wind of the visit, he took it the wrong way and flew down to the DR.

After trying to talk together and meeting up with Pedro’s mom Lidia as a mediator, it was clear that Pedro and Chantel were still at an impasse.

Pedro declared that he wanted a separation, and Chantel came clean to her family about the severity of her and Pedro’s marital problems.

The trip did serve to bring Pedro and his sister Nicole Jimeno together again as Pedro forgave Nicole for acting out last season.

Chantel’s presence in the DR also brought Nicole and Lidia closer together over the gossip of Pedro and Chantel’s issues, given that neither woman likes Chantel.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.