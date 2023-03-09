Barefaced Angela Deem says she ‘made it’

90 Day Fiance franchise alum Angela Deem is not camera shy and loves to show off her confidence on social media.

In a recent Instagram video, Angela appeared selfie-style from a car as she went barefaced, while her bleach-blonde hair was pulled back, and she wore a blue sweater with several layered necklaces.

Angela looked into the camera as audio could be heard over the video saying, “Once you have a hater, congratulations, that means you made it.” Angela put her hand to her chest and looked surprised as if to insinuate the audio message related to her.

She made several other excited-looking expressions before shaking her head back and forth happily and acting as if she was checking how she looked for the camera.

The audio continued, “What hater stands for is ‘Having anger towards everyone reaching success.'” Angela pointed at the camera and looked agreeable to the statement.

In her caption, Angela remarked, “lol I MADE IT. YESSSSS. LOL.”

Angela Deem loves TikTok and posting on social media

Angela’s video about “making it” is only one of many videos Angela has made and shared on social media.

The 57-year-old’s two favorite platforms are TikTok and Instagram, and she tends to repost all her TikTok content on Instagram, usually with added captions.

She loves to do musical duets, share videos meeting fans, and do selfie videos with special effects.

She recently reshared one of her TikTok videos on Instagram, where a filter relayed her face age. Angela appeared with makeup on and her hair in a high curly ponytail to show off her results. The filter said Angela’s face looked 30 years old.

Angela looked surprised by the number and wrote a caption at the bottom of the video saying, “We know that not true lol.”

Angela has also done a number of duet videos with her husband, Michael Ilesanmi. Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? was especially rough for the couple, who had many explosive and dramatic moments.

After the season ended, Angela posted a slew of TikTok videos which she reshared on Instagram that featured Michael and her happy together.

Angela is a proud Meemaw

Outside of her life in the public eye on TV and social media, Angela is a grandmother to many grandchildren.

She goes by “Meemaw” to her grandkids, the children of her two daughters, Skyla and Scottie.

Angela’s grandchildren have appeared on the show whenever Angela has been back home in her native Georgia, and she called two of them for outfit advice before the Tell All for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Angela has previously stated that her grandchildren live with her and refer to Michael as their grandfather.

Recently, Angela made a shout-out Instagram post for her granddaughter Marlee for her 12th birthday.

Angela posted a collage of 12 different photos of her and Marlee as audio of the Birthday Song played over it.

In the caption, Angela shared, “LIFE TRULY CHANGED WHEN THIS LIL PRINCESS WAS BORN. SHE IS MY FIRST BORN GRAND AND I TRULY THANK GOD FOR HER.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.