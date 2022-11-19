Bare-faced Erika Jayne nearly unrecognizable in sweats and a ponytail

Erika Jayne chilled out in black sweats while out on the town. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The always glamorous Erika Jayne decided to shock fans and switch up her look for her day out on the town. While in Beverly Hills, she wore baggy sweats, a major departure from her high fashion looks on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The reality star was wearing a black NASA hoodie twice her size. She paired it with matching sweatpants to add to her cozy look. She added black and white New Balances, a change from her designer heels.

To accessorize her outfit, she wore black cat-eye sunglasses and small hoop earrings.

She decided to ditch her normal full face of makeup and opted to go for a bare-faced look that day.

The You Make Me Wanna Dance singer put her hair up in a top knot to complete the look.

The sweat suit she wore was an homage to NASA’s Artemis 1 mission to the moon, which took off yesterday and will be back in December.

Pic credit: Stefan / BACKGRID

Erika Jayne is watching from the sidelines as Chris Karmon is arrested

The legal battles with Erika’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, keep getting crazier. According to the Daily Mail, the CFO of Tom’s law firm was arrested last week due to the legal issues that Tom Girardi’s law firm allegedly engaged in. They are accused of embezzling around $10 million and misappropriating the funds for prostitutes’ homes worldwide.

Fans watched firsthand as the case played out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Many assumed that Erika played a bigger role in the embezzlement of money due to the lavish lifestyle she portrayed on the show.

This caused victims to include Erika in their lawsuits to retrieve their money. However, she has already been exonerated by two lawsuits and claims that she had nothing to do with her ex-husband’s law firm.

Despite her innocence, she is still watching the case closely. She posted the headline of Chris’s arrest to Instagram and wrote, “this s***t gets crazier and crazier.”

RHOBH star Erika Jayne is serious about her skincare routine

When fans see Erika Jayne on television, it’s hard to ignore how amazing she looks. While there are many components to her beauty routine, according to Glamour, the most important is her skincare. When talking to the magazine, she explained that good skincare reflects her overall health.

What’s surprising about Erika is that her skincare essential is something anyone can get their hands on. The reality star makes sure to always have a jar of Aquaphor on hand.

She told the magazine, “It sits by my nightstand. It is the one lip balm I’ve used forever. If you have super-dry cuticles, you can use it there too.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns in the Fall on Bravo.